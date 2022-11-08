Probate No. 7443...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) §
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: )
) Probate No. 7443
OPAL W. ENGLAND, )
)
Deceased. )
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF VERIFIED APPLICATION FOR DECREE OF
DISTRIBUTION OF PROPERTY PURSUANT TO W.S. § 2-1-205
_____________________________________________________
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that Edith Lucille Cramer, a distribute of the above referenced estate, has filed a Verified Application for Decree of Distribution of Property pursuant to W.S. § 2-1-205 with the Clerk of the above-entitled court wherein she prays all of Deceased’s interest in the following-described property be set over and distributed to Edith Lucille Cramer and Sydney E. Dixon, pursuant to the Rule of Descent, W.S. §2-4-101:
Those minerals located in Converse County, Wyoming, legally described as follows:
Township 33 North, Range 72 West
Section 2: E½SW¼NW¼ and S½
If no objection to the Application has been filed within thirty (30) days of the first day of publication, to-wit, November 9, 2022, the Court shall enter such a Decree.
DATED this 31st day of October, 2022.
LUBNAU LAW OFFICE, PC
/s/ Alison O. Gee
Alison O. Gee, WSB 6-3977
Attorney for Estate
P.O. Box 1028
Gillette, WY 82717-1028
Phone: (307) 682-1313
Publish: November 9 & 16, 2022 5601
