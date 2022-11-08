Probate No. 7443...

STATE OF WYOMING    )    IN THE DISTRICT COURT

            ) §

COUNTY OF CONVERSE    )    EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:    )

                     )  Probate No. 7443

    OPAL W. ENGLAND,         )

                    )

            Deceased.    )

_____________________________________________________

NOTICE OF VERIFIED APPLICATION FOR DECREE OF

DISTRIBUTION OF PROPERTY PURSUANT TO W.S. § 2-1-205

_____________________________________________________

 

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:

    YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that Edith Lucille Cramer, a distribute of the above referenced estate, has filed a Verified Application for Decree of Distribution of Property pursuant to W.S. § 2-1-205 with the Clerk of the above-entitled court wherein she prays all of Deceased’s interest in the following-described property be set over and distributed to Edith Lucille Cramer and Sydney E. Dixon, pursuant to the Rule of Descent, W.S. §2-4-101:

    Those minerals located in Converse County, Wyoming, legally described as follows:

Township 33 North, Range 72 West

Section 2:     E½SW¼NW¼ and S½

    If no objection to the Application has been filed within thirty (30) days of the first day of publication, to-wit, November 9, 2022, the Court shall enter such a Decree.

    DATED this 31st day of October, 2022.

LUBNAU LAW OFFICE, PC

/s/ Alison O. Gee                            

Alison O. Gee, WSB 6-3977

Attorney for Estate

P.O. Box 1028

Gillette, WY 82717-1028

Phone: (307) 682-1313

Publish: November 9 & 16, 2022    5601

