Unapproved Minutes, Board of Commissioners of
Converse County, April 5, 2023
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m. on April 5, 2023. Present in person were Commission Chairman Jim Willox; Commissioners Robert Short and Trent Kaufman; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. Present virtually were Vice-Chairman Rick Grant and Commissioner Mike Colling. For the record, the regular Commissioner meeting scheduled for April 4, 2023, was cancelled due to significant inclement weather and all County offices ordered closed. Mr. Kaufman moved to approve warrants for March in the amount of 3545869.46: 2K Services 1320 Tires; 307 Signs & More 16 Supply; A Diamond Trucking 11895 Rd Maint; AT&T Mobility 2224.56 Utilities; A1 Towing & Recovery 160 Towing; Advanced Animal Clinic 25 Vet Testing; Alley, Linda 1200 Janitorial; ALSCO 1414.69 Floor Mat/Coveralls; Atlas Office Products 12336.33 Supply; Atlas Premier Svc 1222.48 Copier Leases; Ayres Assoc 290 Grants; B&B Leasing Co 1175.32 Copier Leases; Barnes Law 996.87 Legal; Big Horn Tire 796.58 Repairs/Maint; Bison Pump & Supply 287.25 Supply; Black Hills Energy 14426.37 Utilities; Blackburn Cattle Co 49205 Rd Maint; Bliss, Mary 133.62 Mileage; Bloedorn Lumber 215.33 Supply; Bob Ruwart Motors 290.75 Repairs/Maint; The Body Shop 550 Wellness; Bomgaars 90.89 Supply; Bonanza Earth Relocators 35685 Rd Maint; Boys & Girls Club of Douglas4166.67 Allocations; Bright, Joe 150 Rd Maint; Brothers Propane 807 Propane; Brown, Kenneth 170 Legal; Bryan C Cropper DMD PC 273 Inmate Med; Carquest Douglas 2040.43 Parts/Supply; Caskey, Shelly 290.96 Mileage/Supply; CDW Govt 50175.33 Office Equip; CenturyLink 8387.09 Utilities; Cigna Health and Life Ins 151412.34 Med Ins; City of Douglas 2513.24 Utilities; City Shoe & Saddle 150 Work Boots; CMI-TECO 326.16 Repairs/ Maint; Colling, Mike 193.22 Travel; Comm Tech 53.20 Repairs/Maint; Converse County Firewise 16800 Allocations; Converse County Library 475000 Allocations; Converse County Search & Rescue Unit 5857.50 Retirement Fee; Cowboy Chemical 646.35 Supply; Dalmatian Fire Equip 30 Maint; Decker Auto Glass 467.08 Repairs/Maint; Delta Dental of WY 7273 Med Ins; Desperado Trucking 21840 Rd Maint; Dilts, Jerry 1800 Rent; Douglas Broadcasting 1440 Public Notices; Douglas Budget 2430 Public Notices; Douglas Business Center 272 Supply; Douglas Community Club 8750 Allocations; Douglas Grocery 107.36 Supply; Douglas Hardware 454.95 Supply; Douglas Tire Center 1016.10 Tires; Douglas Youth Hockey Assoc 5000 Allocations; DRU Consulting 750 Consulting; E-470 Pub Hwy Authority 4.60 Toll; Edwards, Joanna 180 Wellness; Elevate Glenrock 6877.16 Reimb Exp; The Enterprise 61624.79 Allocations; Fair Manufacturing 8155.07 Repairs/Maint; Fastenal Co 898.35 Supply; Floyd’s Truck Center WY 2237.68 Repairs/Maint; Galls 39.60 Uniform; Gibsons Custom Towing1725 Towing; Gillette Comm College Dist 4357.11 Training; Glaxosmithkline Financial 685.08 Supply; Gorman Funeral Homes 3000 Allocations; Grainger 998.33 Supply; Granite Telecomm 1043.06 Utilities; Grant, Richard 39.30 Mileage; GreatAmerica Financial Svcs 391 Copier Leases; Greenwood Mapping 1349 Mapping; GSG Architecture 33152.83 Phase 2 Exp; H&J Trucking 10530 Rd Maint; Hansuld, Tia 390 Clinic Hrs; Harris, Rebecca 43.61 Reimb Exp; HDR Engineering 15336.25 Boxelder Rd; High Country Behavioral Health 139966.52 Allocations; Hilltop Ntnl Bank 234 Flex/HSA; Homax Oil Sales 85242.34 Fuel/Oil; Hose & Rubber Supply 189.50 Supply; HUB Intnl 2590 Ins Exp; Hutchinson, Hal PE 6063 Phase 2 Exp; Huxtable, Dixie 176.85 Travel; Inland Truck Parts Co 354.79 Repairs/Maint; Inner Strength Therapeutic Massage 120 Wellness; Institutional Eye Care 41 Inmate Med; J Bar M Transp 2000 Repairs/Maint; J D Power & Assoc 249 Renewal; Jerrys Welding-Steel Fab 621.15 Supply; JM Trucking 11635 Rd Maint; Joyful Living Massage & Wellness 240 Wellness; K2 Tech 3737.18 Svcs; Kasper Air Solutions 720 Repairs/Maint; KCK 17550 Rd Maint; Kelly, Tom 17.58 Travel; Laramie County 1179 Assessment; Laramie Peak Humane Society 1250 Allocations; Laramie Range Water Treatment & Plumbing 497.50 Water/Cooler Rental; Lexisnexis Matthew Bender 940.16 Subscription; Lifemap Assurance Co 994.16 Ins Exp; Local Government Liability Pool 500 Renewal; Mallory Safety and Supply 516.91 Uniform; Massage Therapy by Silke Hodges 600 Wellness; The Masters Touch 3411.28 Postage; McKesson Med-Surg 289.88 Testing; Med Glove Supply 469 Supply; Memorial Hosp of Converse County 252780.03 Allocations/Inmate Med/Prevention; Merback Award Co 30.23 Uniform; Motion & Flow Control Products 604.92 Repairs/Maint; Motor Power Casper 4035.58 Repairs/Maint; Motorola Solutions 4091.03 Svcs; Mtn Retreat Massage 60 Wellness; Mtn States Lithographing 430.67 Supply; NACCTFO50 Reg Fee; NAPA-Glenrock 115.99 Supply; Natrona County Atty 3640 Inv Hospitalizations; Niobrara County Public Health 210 Clinic; Niobrara Electric Assoc 102.40 Utilities; Norco 813.97 Supply; North Bill Disposal 1040 Water; NOWCAP 4822.85 Janitorial; O Reilly Auto 261.22 Supply; ODP Bus Solutions 349.43 Supply; OffenderWatch 35 Comm Notifications; Office Ally 35 Non Part Claims; Office of the St Pub Defender 108441.19 County Supplement; OK Wrecking 2000.84 Repairs/Maint; Olsen, Christie 22685 Rd Maint; One Stop Auto Plex 843.71 Repairs/Maint; Peak Fitness 325 Wellness; Peterbilt of WY 1039.51 Repairs/Maint; Pimentel, Esther 32.75 Mileage; Pitney Bowes Global Financial Svcs 517.38 Lease; Plainsman Printing & Supply 63.75 Supply; Porter, Muirhead, Cornia & Howard 25000 Audit; Power Equip Co 19307.87 Rental; Price Pumping Svc 13715 Rd Maint; Price Trucking 13065 Rd Maint; Purchase Power 2500 Postage; Quadient Leasing USA 701.79 Lease; Quill Corp 390.93 Supply; R&R Rest Stops of Casper 186 Rental; R&S Northeast 441.06 Supply; Reaper Logistics 30615 Rd Maint; Record Supply 2525.45 Supply; Renegade Off-Road & Driveline Repair 1767.37 Repairs/Maint; Rock Solid SST 601 Supply; Rocky Mtn Power 13784.78 Utilities; Rocky Mtn Wash 184 Maint; Rons Supply 20 Supply; Safety Kleen Corp 266.80 Supply; Saltus Tech 8236.70 License; Sams Club 665.53 Supply; Sampson Constr Co 1460544 Phase 2 Exp; Sandys Sewing 20 Sewing; Sanofi Pasteur 181.41 Supply; Schell, Joel 164.41 Mileage; Severson Supply Co 10454 Repairs/Maint; Shattos Frontier Drug 2973.67 Inmate Med; Shaw, David 150 Work Boots; Shuler Kristy 65.50 Mileage; Smith Psychological Svcs 1200 Evaluations; Smylie Animal Clinic 162.50 Vet Exam; St of WY 16.29 Svcs; Steiger, Daniel 150 Work Boots; Stericycle 59.44 Med Supply; Summit Food Svc 15264.90 Inmate Meals; Surplus Center 1601.05 Supply; Thos Y Pickett & Co 28000 Svcs; Top Office Products 933.46 Supply; Town of Glenrock 983.55 Utilities; Tyler Tech 4355.98 Svcs; Univ Of WY 5928 Ext Salary; UW 4-H in Converse County 217.68 Supply; Verizon Wireless 2206.83 Utilities; Visa 9409.90 Supply/Travel/Postage; Vision Svc Plan 2944.72 Med Ins; Visionary Comm 1515.94 Utilities; Vrooman, Kyra 32.75 Mileage; Vyve Broadband 215.21 Utilities; Weidenhamer, Leslie 5560 Janitorial; Western D Svcs 220 Rental; Wright, Trevor 150 Work Boots; WW Trucking 9945 Rd Maint; WY Behavioral Institute 4524 Med Svcs; WY Child & Family Development 416.67 Allocations; WY Machinery Co 61290.16 Supply/Repair/Rental; WY Public Health Lab 514 Testing; WY Rigging & Industrial Supply 1300.25 Supply; WY Taxpayers Assoc 195 Member Fee; WY GAL Program 7287.82 Allocations; Youth Development Svcs 3750 Allocations; Z Lazy Y Trucking 15080 Rd Maint; monthly reports for March: Clerk: 38345.39; Clerk of District Court: 6636.25; Road & Bridge: 61158.47; LTRC Correction, Kodiak Gas Services, cancellation 3650.01 and 26910.60; VOID warrant no. 17175 421.74; Mr. Short seconded, the commission abstained from voting on warrants issued to themselves; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve a grazing lease between Converse County and Green Valley Inc. for a portion of County Park, for a two-year term from April 1, 2023-March 31, 2025, 1.35 per AUM, total cost of 276.10; Mr. Kaufman seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve a grazing lease between Converse County and State of WY Board of Land Commissioners for a portion of County Park, for a two-year term from April 1, 2023-March 31, 2025, 1.35 per AUM, total cost of 43.28; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve the appointment of Mr. Pierce E. Peasley as a part-time Magistrate for the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial District, Converse County, State of Wyoming; Mr. Kaufman seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve and adopt the Converse County Conduct Standards and Policies for County-appointed Board Members; Mr. Kaufman seconded; the Commissioners directed that the policy be sent to all County-appointed boards; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve Amendment One to the Community Service Grant “Aid to Others” agreement between Converse County and the Human Resource Council DBA Community Resource Council to revise the scope of services and allow payment of salaries and office facility rents; Mr. Kaufman seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve the Professional Services Agreement between Converse County and HDR Engineering for the RAISE Grant Application for Highland Loop in the amount of 88751.00; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve a bore permit for LC Land LLC, Dull Center Rd/CR38, for a 2” HDPE stock water line; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Kaufman moved to ratify the Contract for Services between the County and K&R Construction for the Converse County Impound Lot Fence in the total amount of 31464.89; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to ratify Change Order No. 1, 2023 Jenne Trail Road Paving Project, to amend the scope of work and increase overall contract by 406000 for a total amount of 2253500; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. The Commission acknowledged a salary adjustment for one Sheriff’s Department Deputy. Mr. Colling moved to remove Mr. Mike Johnson from the Glenrock Solid Waste Disposal District as recommended by the District board per District bylaws regarding meeting attendance; Mr. Kaufman seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved that the Board of County Commissioners support and approve the affidavit signed by Chairman Willox in response to the Converse County Oil and Gas EIS (CCEIS) lawsuit; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. A general County business meeting of elected officials, department heads, and supervisors began at 9:00 a.m. to discuss several topics; no action was taken. Mr. Willox opened a public hearing at 10:34 a.m. to consider liquor license renewals for 2023-2024. An overview was provided by Clerk Rimmer; all applications have been approved for compliance with the WY Liquor Division; no concerns or issues were reported by the County Sheriff or County Attorney. There were no public or written comments in favor or opposition of any application submitted: the public hearing closed at 10:39 a.m. Mr. Short moved to approve all Converse County liquor license renewal applications as presented for the term from May 12, 2023-May 11, 2024: Christopher M. Holden, DBA Pops Country Store, Retail Liquor License, 2915 Esterbrook Road, Douglas, WY; Fast Stop 1133 Inc. DBA Fast Stop 1133, County Malt Beverage Permit, 75 US Hwy. 18 & 20, Douglas, WY; FBS Glenrock LLC DBA Frank’s @ Ft. Diablo, Retail Liquor License, 1136 Hwy 87-26-20, Glenrock, WY; Short Supply LLC DBA Short Supply, Retail Liquor License, #7 55 Ranch Road, Rolling Hills, WY; and Stinker Stores Inc, DBA Stinker Store #218, Restaurant Liquor License, 2332 E Richards Street, Douglas, WY; Mr. Kaufman seconded. It was noted for the record that Mr. Short has no financial ownership or interest in Short Supply LLC; no further discussion and motion carried. The meeting recessed for lunch at 12:00 p.m. and reconvened at 1:30 p.m. Mr. Willox opened a public hearing at 1:30 p.m. to consider an application to vacate Lots 12 and 13 of the Many Pines Subdivision into Lots 18 and 19. An overview was provided by Ms. Tory Walsh, Special Projects Coordinator; application is to address a garage built upon the existing lot line between the two lots. A letter signed by both property owners allowing maintenance to the building was presented and will be recorded as a notice to the public. There were no public or written comments in favor or opposition of the application; the public hearing closed at 1:40 p.m. Mr. Short moved to approve the vacate and replat of the Many Pines Subdivision and the associated notice to the public for maintenance, as presented; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. An overview and education of payments of the monthly ad valorem production taxes related to recent legislative changes was provided by Mr. Joel Schell, County Treasurer, and Ms. Dixie Huxtable, County Assessor, for the benefit of Special Districts within Converse County. No action was taken. The Commission considered action by the Monkey Road Improvement District regarding the levy for FY2024. Following discussion and an overview by Mr. Brett Brainard, Director, Mr. Short moved to approve an annual levy for the Monkey Road Improvement District of $200.00 per lot per year, an increase of $50.00 per year, as approved by the District; Mr. Kaufman seconded; motion carried. Mr. Brainard noted that participation in the board is lacking, and the future of the district is in doubt. The Commission clearly stated that they will not consider acquiring the roads as county roads if the District dissolves. Mr. Grant moved to approve Amendment No. 2 to the Food Service and Commissary Agreement between Converse County and Summit Food Service, LLC, to adopt price adjustments effective February 1, 2023; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. The regular meeting adjourned at 4:37 p.m. A regular meeting of this Board will be held Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. unless otherwise posted, at the Converse County Courthouse within Commission Chambers, located at 107 N. 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming. The public is invited to attend. To get on the agenda, call the Clerk’s Office by the Thursday before the meeting. Per W.S. §18-3-516(f), access to county information can be obtained at www.conversecountywy.gov or by calling the County Clerk’s Office at (307) 358-2244.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk /s/ James H. Willox, Chairman
Publish: April 12, 2023 5883
