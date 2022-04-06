Civil Action No. 18491...

STATE OF WYOMING     )    IN THE DISTRICT COURT

             )ss.

COUNTY OF CONVERSE     )    EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF )    Civil Action Case No. 18491

Elizabeth Tyana Spolar     )

Minor Child, By Next Friend)

Mikel Ann Spolar         )

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

    In accordance with Wyoming Statutes 1-25-103, notice is hereby given that a Petition for Name Change of Minor Child, Civil Action No. 18491 has been filed in the Wyoming District Court for the 8th Judicial District, whose address is 107 N. 5th Street, Ste. 228, Douglas, Wyoming 82633, seeking to change the name of the minor child Elizabeth Tyana Spolar to Elizabeth Rose Ruckdaschel.

    Unless an Answer or Reponse to the Petition referenced above if filed within 30 days following the last date of publication of this notice, an order may be entered granting the requested name change.

    Dated: February 18, 2022

BY CLERK OF COURT

/s/Barbara Harris

Clerk of District Court/Deputy

Publish: April 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2022    5237

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.