C. C. Commissioners
Public Hearing...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PROPOSED REVISIONS TO RULES AND REGULATIONS RELATING TO SIZE AND WEIGHT PERMITTING FOR VEHICLES ON CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING ROADS
A Public Hearing with the Converse County Commissioners will be held on April 18, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. in Commission Chambers of the Converse County Courthouse, 107 N. 5th Street, Douglas, WY, to seek citizen input on the proposed revision to the Sizes, Weights, and Permits Rules and Regulations governing the permitting of oversize and/or overweight vehicles and loads using Converse County roads. For additional information, please contact Corporal Tom Kelly, Converse County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 359-3491 or email: tkelly@sheriff.conversecounty.org. The proposed revision to the Rules and Regulations and associated Resolution are available on the County’s website at https://conversecountywy.gov/. Hard copies are available for inspection at the Office of the County Clerk, 107 N. 5th St., Suite 114, Douglas, Wyoming.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, Converse County Clerk
Publish: April 12, 2023 5877
