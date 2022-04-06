C.C. Tourism Board...
The Converse County Tourism Board will be having a strategic planning session on Monday, April 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Country Club in Douglas. The public is welcome to attend.
The Converse County Tourism Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 19th at EWC’s Douglas Campus at 5 p.m.
