Notice of Application...
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Heather A. Jacobson, Jacobson Law Office, LLC, on behalf of the Mary R. Cross Estate, has filed an Application for Decree of Distribution in the Eighth Judicial District Court, Converse County, Wyoming, Probate Number 7361, on March 25th, 2022. Mary R. Cross departed this life on or about October 4th, 2008, in Converse County, Wyoming, and at the time of her death she owned as her sole and separate property, an interest in the following described mineral property located in Converse County, Wyoming, to-wit:
See attached Exhibit “A”
All interested persons in said estate and proceedings, including creditors, heirs, and devisees, are hereby given notice of said Application. If no objections are made to said Application prior to the expiration of 30 days from the date of the first publication, an Order will be entered accordingly.
Dated this 25th day of March, 2022.
Heather A. Jacobson, WSB #6-3648
Attorney for the Estate of Mary R. Cross
Exhibit “A”
Converse County, Wyoming
Township 32 North, Range 71 West, 6th P.M.
Section 19: SW1/4SE1/4, and Lots 11 and 12, except the North 13.25 chains of each of said 3 Subdivisions
30: SE1/4SE1/4: 1/2E1/2, and Lots 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12
31: Part of the NW1/4NE1/4 described as follows:
Beginning at the North Quarter corner of the Subdivision, thence South 89º30’ West 771 feet to the West line of Subdivision line 97 feet to the point of beginning; and
Part of Lot 5, described as follows: Beginning at the Northeast corner of said Lot, thence
South on Subdivision line 97 feet, thence sounth 89º30’ West 605 feet to the West line of said Lot, thence North on line of Lot 142 feet to the Northwest corner, thence South 86º38’ East 605 feet to the point of beginning; and
Part of Lot 6, described as follows: Beginning at the Northwest corner of said Lot, thence South 86º38’ East 510 feet to the Northeast corner, thence South 89º30’ West 51 feet to the West line of Subdivision line 180 feet to the point of beginning.
Township 31 North, Range 72 West, 6th P. M.
Section 2: Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 (or N1/2N1/2)
4: W1/2 of Lot 2 (or W1/2NW1/4NE1/4); and Lots 3 and 4 (or N1/2NW1/4)
5: Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 (or N1/2N1/2); and S1/2NW1/4, N1/2SW1/4 and NW1/4SE1/4
Township 31 North, Range 72 West, 6th P. M.
Section 6: Lots 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17,18, 19 and
20 (or N1/2 and N1/2S1/2 and S1/2SW1/4 and
SW1/4SW1/4)
7: Lots 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15 (or NW1/4 and N1/2SW1/4
and SW1/4SW1/4)
Township 32 North Range 72 West, 6th P. M.
Section 19: Lots 14, 15, 22 and 23 (or SE1/4)
21: W1/2, W1/4E1/4; and NE1/4NE1/4
22: N1/2NW1/4, SW1/4NW1/4, E1/2SW1/4 and SE1/4
24: Part of the SW/14SE1/4 described as follows:
Beginning at the Southeast corner, thence West 8.85 chains, thence North 24º East 21.87 chains to the Northeast corner, thence South 20 chians to the point of beginning (except the North 13.25 chains of said tract measured along the East line of said Subdivision)
25: Part of the NE1/4NE1/4, described as follows:
Beginning at the Northeast corner, thence West 8.85 chains, thence South 24º West 2/10 chains, thence South 06º20’ West 18.20 chains, thence East 11.60 chains, thence North 20 chians to the point of beginning; and
SE1/4NE1/4 (except a tract of land described as follows: Beginning at the Northwest corner of said Subdivision, thence East 8.40 chains; thence South 06º20’ West 2.10 chains, thence North 80º40’ West 2.10 chains, thence North 80º10’ West 6.30 chains to the point of beginning; and except the West 50 fee of said SE1/4NE1/40; and S1/2 and W1/2NW1/4
26: S1/2; and S1/2N1/2; and S1/2NW1/4NE1/4
27: N1/2NW1/4; SW1/4NW1/4; NW1/4SW1/4 and
S1/4SW1/4
28: All (except a strip of land 100 feet wide, 50 feet on
each side of center of ditch through NE1/4NE1/4 of Section 28, and further described as follows: Commencing at a point on the North line of Section 28, West 1319.5 feet from the Northeast corner of said Section, thence South 22º25’ East 442 feet, thence South 81º10’ East 511.5 feet, thence South 30º40’ East 569 feet; thence South 42º50’ East 478 feet to a point on the South line of the NE1/4NE1/4 of said Section West 30 feet from the Southeast corner of said 40 acre tract, containing 4.59 acres, more or less)
29: All
30: Lots 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11 and 12 and all that part of Lot 8
lying South of County Road (or NE1/4 and all that part of the NW1/4 lying South of the County Road)
32: All
33: N1/2N1/2, SW1/4NW1/4; and that part of the
SE1/4NW1/4 described as follows: Beginning at a point 574 feet South of the Northwest corner of said Subdivision, thence South 25º42’ East a distance of 400 feet, thence South a distance of 378 feet, thence West a distance of 176 feet, thence North on the Subdivision line 746 feet to the point of beginning, said last above described tract of land containing 2.3 acres, more or less; and W1/2SW1/4, SE1/4SW1/4, and that part of the NE1/4SW1/4 described as follows: Beginning at the Northwest corner of the said Subdivision, thence East a distance of 176 feet, thence South 1º West a distance of 165 feet, thence South 44º East a distance of 250 feet, thence East 973 feet, thence South 975 feet, thence West 1320 feet, thence North 1320 feet to the point of beginning, said last above-described tract of land containing 31.3 acres, more or less; and SW1/4SW1/4SE1/4
Section 34: NE1/4, N1/2NW1/4 and E1/4SE1/4
35: S1/2 and NW1/4
Township 31 North, Range 72 1/2 West, 6th P. M.
Section 1: Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4
12: Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4
24: Lot 1
Township 32 North, Range 72 1/2 West, 6th P. M.
Section 25: Lots 2, 3 and 4; and all that part of Lot 1 lying South
of the County Road
Township 31 North, Range 73 West, 6th P. M.
Section 1: Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 and S1/2N1/2 and S1/2 (or All)
2: Lots 3 and 4 (or N1/2NW1/4)
3: Lots 2, 3 and 4 (or NW1/4NE1/4 and N1/2NW1/4)
12: All
13: All
24: N1/2
Township 32 North, Range 73 West, 6th P. M.
Section 25: S1/2; and all that part of the S1/2 lying South of the
County Road
26: All that part of the SE1/4 lying South of the County
Road
33: All that part of the SE1/4SE1/4 lying East of the
County Road
34: All that part of the E1/2NE1/4 lying South of the
County Road; and all that part of the NE1/4NW1/4 lying South of the County Road; and all of the S1/2N1/2; and all that part of the NW1/4SW1/4 lying East of the County Road; and all of the NE1/4SW/14; and all of the SW1/4SW1/4; and all of the SE1/4
35: E1/2, E1/2W1/4, SW1/4NW1/4 and all that part of the
NW1/4NW1/4 lying South of the Couty Road
Township 32 North, Range 72 West, 6th P. M.
Section 19: Lots 20 and 21 (orS1/2SW1/4)
21: All that part of the SE1/4SE1/4 lying South of the
County Road
22: All that part of the SW1/4SW1/4 lying South of the
County Road
30: All that part of the Lot 8 (or NW1/4NW1/4) lying
North of the County Road
Township 31 North, Range 73 West, 6th P. M.
Section 3: Lot 1 (or NE1/4NE1/4)
4: Lot 1 (or NE1/4NE1/4), and all that part of Lot 2 (or
NW1/4NE1/4) lying North of the County Road
Containing 211.87 acres, more or less.
Township 32 North, Range 71 West, 6th P. M.
Section 17: SW1/4SW1/4; and that portion of SE1/4SW1/4 lying
and being west of the Center of the North Platte River,
Containing 5 acres, more or less.
18: SE1/4SE1/4
20: NW1/4NW1/4; that portion of NE1/4NW1/4 lying and
being South and West of the Center of the North Platte River, comprising 31 acres more or less, and that portion of the NW1/4NE1/4 of Section 20 lying and being South and West of the Center of the North Platte River, comprising 4 acres more or less.
All in Township 32 North, Range 71 West, of the 6th Principal Meridian, comprising a total area of 160 acres more or less, together with all water rights attached to said lands or any portion of the same under LaPrele Reservoir or Douglas Reservoirs Company.
TWP. 34., RGE. 70 W. 6th P. M.
Section 26: W1/2:
Section 33: W1/2E1/2:
Township 29 North, Range 75 West, 6th P. M.
Section 12: SE4NE4
Less those lands in Converse County described as follows:
Township 32 North, Range 72 West of the 6th P. M.
Section 19: NW4NE4
Section 21: W2; W2E2; NE4NE4
Section 22: N2NW4; SW4NW4; SW4; SE4
Section 28: NE4NE4; NW4
Section 29: NE4NE4
But including the following
Albany County, Wyoming
Township 28 North, Range 76 West, 6th P. M.
Section 22: SW4SE4
Containing 80 acres, more or less.
Together with all buildings and improvements theron situate and water rights and ditch rights appurtenant thereto or used in connection therewith, and subject to all prior mineral reservations, right of way and easements of record.
Publish: April 6 & 13, 2022 5243
