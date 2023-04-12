DEQ-Notice of Request for a Permit...
Public Notice: Notice of Request for a Permit and Hearing Filing Information Before the Wyoming Industrial Siting Council Docket Number DEQ/ISC 22-06
Notice of Request for a Permit
Pursuant to provisions of the Wyoming Industrial Development information and Siting Act and Siting Rules and Regulations, Notice is hereby given that Cedar Springs Wind IV, LLC has filed an application for the construction and operation of the Cedar Springs Wind IV Project (Project). The Project will be constructed on private and state land leases in Converse County. All turbines and associated infrastructure will be located in Converse County. The Project is planned to be up to 393 megawatts (MW) in size, consisting of up to 73 wind turbines, depending on final turbine technology selection. The applicant proposes a 17-month construction period beginning in August 2023 with commercial operation beginning by December 2024. Cedar Springs IV, LLC estimates that the onsite workforce will have a monthly average of 228 temporary workers, with a peak of approximately 350 in July 2024. The public may review a copy of the Permit Application at the Converse County Clerk’s Office,107 N 5th St, Douglas, WY 82633, at the Converse County Library, 300 E Walnut St, Douglas, WY 82633, at the Natrona County Clerk’s Office, 200 N Center St, Casper, WY 82601, at the Natrona County Library, 307 E 2nd St, Casper, WY 82601, at the City of Douglas Clerk’s Office, 101 N Fourth Street, Douglas, WY 82633, at the City of Glenrock Clerk’s Office, 219 S. Third St, Glenrock, WY 82637, at the Town of Rolling Hills Clerk’s Office, 38 South Badger Road, Rolling Hills, WY 82637, at the City of Casper Clerk’s Office, 200 North David Street, Casper, WY 82601, at the City of Evansville Clerk’s Office, 235 Curtis St, Evansville, WY 82636, at the Town of Bar Nunn Clerk’s Office, 4820 Wardwell Industrial Ave, Bar Nunn, WY 82601, at the Town of Mills Clerk’s Office, 704 4th St, Mills, WY 82644, at the Wyoming State Library, 2800 Central Avenue, Cheyenne, WY 82001, or at the web page of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fYEyBs8gQMAvbFSMHwGPQT7wY3F30LDs/view?usp=share_link
Notice of Hearing
Pursuant to W.S. 16-3-107, Notice is hereby given that the Wyoming Industrial Siting Council will conduct a contested case hearing on the Application for a Permit for the Cedar Springs Wind IV Project, beginning at 8:00 AM on June 20, 2023 at the Converse County Library, Meeting Room 1, 300 E Walnut St, Douglas, WY 82633. The Council will consider the applicant’s request for a Permit pursuant to the provisions of the Industrial Development Information and Siting Act (W.S. 35-12-101 et. Seq.) and the Rules and Regulations adopted thereunder. Persons eligible pursuant to W.S. 35-12-111 and wishing to participate must notify the Industrial Siting Council in writing by May 31, 2023 and participate in the pre-hearing meeting on June 8 at 10:00 AM, 2023, virtually. Persons desiring to make a limited appearance statement only may submit a written statement provided by W.S. 35-12-111(c).
Para español, visite deq.wyoming.gov. Americans with Disabilities Act: special assistance or alternative formats will be made available upon request for individuals with disabilities. Please provide at least fourteen (14) days before the close of the public comment period for such requests.
Dated this 28th day of March, 2023
Industrial Siting Division, Department of Environmental Quality
200 West 17th Street, 4th Floor
Cheyenne, Wyoming, 82002
Telephone: (307) 777-7369
Fax: (307) 777-5973
Email: christopher.toalson@wyo.gov
