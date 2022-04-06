Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
1. Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Procedural Rules and Special Regulations, notice is hereby given of the Application of Rocky Mountain Power (RMP or the Company) for an order authorizing the Company to recover costs incurred to comply with the reliable and dispatchable low-carbon energy standard pursuant to Wyo. Stat. §§ 37-18-101 and 37-18-102 and the Commission’s rules in Chapter 3, Section 38 Low-Carbon Energy Portfolio Standards.
2. RMP is a public utility, as defined in Wyo. Stat. §37-1-101(a)(vi)(C), subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction pursuant to Wyo. Stat. §37-2-112.
3. On March 31, 2022, RMP filed an Application requesting the Commission issue an order approving its proposed Schedule 198 tariff and associated ratemaking treatment. RMP states it determined that a surcharge of 0.5 percent that collects approximately $3.1 million annually is appropriate since the request for proposal process proposed in the initial carbon capture, utilization and storage plan application will have an estimated cost of $1-2 million and results of the proposed request for proposal process to analyze the identified coal units for further carbon capture analysis are not yet known. RMP is requesting a rate effective date of December 1, 2022.
4. The Company began recording the deferred costs related to the reliable and dispatchable low-carbon energy standard pursuant to Wyo. Stat. §§ 37-18-101 and 37-18-102 and the Commission’s rules in Chapter 3, Section 38 Low-Carbon Energy Portfolio Standards to its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission account, 182.3 (Other Regulatory Assets) pursuant to the Commission’s approval on January 27, 2022, in Docket No. 20000-605-EA-21. RMP proposes a carrying charge of 7.192 percent, which is the weighted average cost of capital from the most recent Commission-approved rate case; Docket No. 20000-578-ER-20. Approximately $145,000 in incremental costs, comprised of consultant fees and other internal costs, have accrued at this time.
5. This is not a complete description of the Application. Interested persons may inspect the Application at RMP’s business offices throughout Wyoming and at the Commission’s office in Cheyenne, Wyoming, during regular business hours. The Application may also be viewed online at: https://dms.wyo.gov/external/publicusers.aspx (Record No. 17029).
6. Anyone wishing to file a statement, intervention petition, protest or request for a public hearing in this matter must do so in writing filed with the Commission on or before May 2, 2022. Any intervention request filed with the Commission shall set forth the grounds of the proposed intervention or request for hearing as well as the position and the interest of the petitioner in this proceeding. Please be sure to mention Docket No. 20000-615-ET-22 in all correspondence with the Commission.
7. If you wish to intervene in this matter or request a public hearing which you will attend and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, call the Commission at (307) 777-7427 or write to the Commission, 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002. Communications-impaired persons may contact the Commission through Wyoming Relay at 711.
DATED: April 1, 2022
