Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Rules, the Commission hereby gives notice of the Application of Rocky Mountain Power (RMP or the Company) for authority to Establish Intermediate Low-Carbon Energy Portfolio Standards pursuant to the provisions of Wyo. Stat. § 37-18-102 and Chapter 3, Section 38 of the Commission’s rules.
1. RMP is a public utility as defined by Wyo. Stat. § 37-1-101(a)(vi)(C), subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction pursuant to the provisions of Wyo. Stat. § 37-2-112.
2. On March 31, 2022, RMP filed the Application, requesting authority to establish Intermediate Low-Carbon Portfolio Standards. The Application is responsive to the requirements of Wyo. Stat. § 37-18-102 and Chapter 3, Section 38 of the Commission’s rules. It addresses Dave Johnston Units 1-4; Jim Bridger Units 1-4; Naughton Units 1-2; and Wyodak Unit 1. These facilities are utility owned, coal-fired generation facilities.
3. The Company retained the services of Kiewit Engineering Group, Inc. (Kiewit) to evaluate potential carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) options for the previously identified generation facilities. Based upon the Kiewit report, the Company concluded that only Dave Johnston Unit 4 and Jim Bridger Units 3 and 4 warrant further consideration for potential CCUS technology additions.
4. The Report states that Dave Johnston Unit 4 is in favorable condition, has no co-ownership complications, and is currently under no federal closure or cease-coal commitments. It also states that Jim Bridger Units 3 and 4 benefit from previously installed SCR and FGD systems, are in close proximity to Carbon Dioxide (CO2) pipelines and sequestration fields. The Report also indicates the need for consideration of hazardous waste disposal locations. CCUS also requires increased water usage. The Company estimates the cost of the CCUS projects to range between $1.484 billion and $2.39 billion, and states that it may request a higher Return on Equity for CCUS projects.
5. This is not a complete description of the Application. The Application is available for inspection by any interested person at the Commission’s offices in Cheyenne, Wyoming, during regular business hours. The Application is also available on the Commission’s website at https://psc.wyo.gov (Hot Topics), https://dms.wyo.gov/external/publicusers.aspx (Enter Record No. 17032) or RMP’s website at www.pacificorp.com.
6. Anyone wishing to file a public comment, statement, protest, intervention petition, or request for a public hearing in this matter must do so in writing filed with the Commission on or before April 22, 2022. Public comments should be submitted to wpsc_comments@wyo.gov. Any intervention request filed with the Commission shall set forth the grounds of the proposed intervention or request for hearing as well as the position and the interest of the petitioner in this proceeding. Please be sure to mention Docket No. 20000-616-EA-22 in all correspondence with the Commission.
7. If you wish to intervene in this matter or request a public hearing which you will attend and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, call the Commission at (307) 777-7427 or write to the Commission at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002. Communications impaired persons may contact the Commission through Wyoming Relay by dialing 711.
Dated: April 1, 2022.
Publish: April 6 & 13, 2022 5244
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.