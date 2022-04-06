C.C. Commissioners Unapproved Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes, Board of Commissioners of Converse County - Special Meeting
March 30, 2022
The special meeting was called to order at 2:02 p.m. on March 30, 2022. Present were Chairman Jim Willox; Vice-Chair Rick Grant; Commissioners Robert Short, Tony Lehner, and Mike Colling; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. Mr. Short moved to approve Resolution No. 03-22, Authorizing Converse County to Submit an Economic Development Administration (EDA) Assistance to Coal Communities (EAA) Grant through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA); Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. The regular meeting adjourned at 2:05 p.m.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk /s/ James H. Willox, Chairman
