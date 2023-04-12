Probate No. 7484...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
)ss
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN THE MATTER OF THE )
APPLICATION FOR A DECREE )
OF DISTRIBUTION OF REAL ) Probate No. 7484
PROPERTY OF )
ROY GEORGE HOYER, )
DECEASED
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION OF REAL PROPERTY
You are hereby notified that an Application has been filed in the above captioned matter, which Application alleges that the above-named Decedent died on December 11, 2022, in Casper, Natrona County, Wyoming. Decedent was a resident of Converse County, Wyoming upon his death and Decedent owned an undivided interest in certain real estate described in the Application, said real property being located in Converse County, Wyoming (the “Decedent’s Real Property”).
Petitioner in the captioned matter, Kathy Lenz, states that Decedent died testate leaving a Last Will and Testament. Petitioner, Kathy Lenz states Decedent did not have a spouse when he passed away. Petitioner, Kathy Lenz, therefore states that the heirs at the time of Decedent’s death were his children, David Ray Hoyer, Gloria Hoyer Thoeny and herself, Kathy Hoyer Lenz. There are no other heirs or distributees of Decedent having a right to succeed to Decedent’s Real Property under probate proceedings. As a result, thereof, Petitioner states David Ray Hoyer, Gloria Hoyer Thoeny, and Kathy Hoyer Lenz are entitled to a decree of this Court distributing all of Decedent’s Real Property to them.
DATED this 27th day of March, 2023.
KATHY LENZ,
Petitioner
By: Mikole Bede Soto [7-5901]
Chapman Valdez & Lansing
P.O. Box 2710
Casper, WY 82602
(307) 237-1983
(307) 577-1871 (fax)
Attorney for Petitioner
Publish: April 5 & 12, 2023 5867
