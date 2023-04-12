Docket No. 7490...
THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
OF THE STATE OF WYOMING IN AND FOR CONVERSE COUNTY
Docket No. 7490
In the Matter of the Estate of )
)
WILLIAM K. MCKENZIE, )
)
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE OF
DISTRIBUTION UNDER WYO. STAT. § 2-1-205
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Application for Decree of Distribution Under WYO. STAT. § 2-1-205 has been filed in the above-named Court alleging that William K. McKenzie at the time of his death, owned an undivided 1/40ths interest in and to all of the oil, gas and other minerals in and under and that may be produced from the following described lands located in Converse County, Wyoming:
Lots 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7, and the Southeast One-Quarter of the Northwest One-Quarter (SE1/4NW1/4) and the East One-Half of the Southwest One-Quarter (E1/2SW1/4), all in Section 6, Township 34 North, Range 68 West of the 6th P.M., Converse County, Wyoming
and requesting that this interest be distributed to his wife, Beverly H. McKenzie, as the beneficiary entitled to succeed to ownership.
Any objection to said Application must be filed in said Court within thirty (30) days of the first date of publication. If no timely objections are filed, the Court shall enter the requested Decree establishing the right and title to said mineral interests.
Dated: March 24, 2023.
JOYCE A. DECKER,
Applicant
CROWLEY FLECK PLLP
Attorneys for Applicants
P.O. Box 394
Cheyenne, WY 82003
Publish: April 5 & 12, 2023 5868
