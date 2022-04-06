Public Notice...
Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Rules, notice is hereby given that a public hearing is scheduled regarding Rocky Mountain Power’s (RMP or the Company) Application for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) to construct new wind turbines and update collector lines at the existing Foote Creek II-IV Wind Energy Facility. The public hearing is set to commence on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., in the Commission’s hearing room located at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
RMP is a public utility as defined in Wyo. Stat. § 37-1-101(a)(vi)(C), subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 37-2-112.
On October 12, 2021, the Company filed an Application together with supporting testimony and exhibits requesting a CPCN to [i] acquire generation plant assets, [ii] construct new wind turbines and associated infrastructure to replace the 64 previously installed wind turbines; [iii] update existing 34.5 kilovolt (kV) collector lines and install new meteorological instrumentation and communication infrastructure; and [iv] make other upgrades, as necessary, including to existing switchgear and controls equipment and limited road realignments necessary for access to new turbine locations, at the existing Foote Creek II-IV project site (the Foote Creek North Project).
In its Application, RMP states that the Foote Creek North Project is a time limited opportunity that provides benefits to customers by: [i] making full use of existing Company wind energy lease rights at a previously developed wind energy facility to continue energy production using larger, more efficient turbines; and [ii] qualifying the new wind turbines for federal production tax credits (PTCs), which expire 10 years after a facility’s commercial operation date. To achieve these benefits, the Company estimates construction of the new turbines to be complete by October 2023. The total cost for the Foote Creek North Project is approximately $82 million. RMP intends to finance the Foote Creek North Project through its normal internal and external sources of capital. The Wyoming Office of Consumer Advocate, Wyoming Industrial Energy Consumers, and Powder River Basin Resource Council intervened and requested a hearing.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing which will be conducted in accordance with the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act, Wyoming Public Service Commission Rules. All interested persons may appear and be heard, in person, by video or telephone conference, or through counsel appearing in person or by video or telephone conference.
Attend Zoom Meeting and actively participate at:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89477207020
Attend by telephone and actively participate by dialing:
1 253 215 8782 US or 1 669 900 9128 US
Meeting ID: 894 7720 7020
Any updates will be announced at: https://psc.wyo.gov/home/hot-topics.
If you wish to attend the hearing and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, please contact the Commission at (307) 777-7427 (Voice or TTY) in Cheyenne during regular business hours or write them at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002, to make arrangements. Communications impaired persons may also contact the Commission by accessing Wyoming Relay (TTY) by dialing 711. Please mention Docket No. 20000-606-EN-21 in your correspondence. If you wish to listen to the hearing scheduled in this matter go to https://psc.wyo.gov/calendar/livestream at the appropriate time and follow the instructions to connect to the hearing.
