WYDOT-Final Settlement...
WYOMING DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
CHEYENNE, WYOMING
NOTICE OF ACCEPTANCE OF
AND
FINAL SETTLEMENT FOR HIGHWAY WORK
Notice is hereby given that the Wyoming Department of Transportation has accepted as completed according to plans, specifications and rules governing the same work performed under that certain contract between the State of Wyoming and Croell, Inc., The Contractor, on Highway Project Number N401017 in Converse County, consisting of grading, milling, pavement surfacing, chip seal, bridge rehabilitation and miscellaneous work, and the Contractor is entitled to final settlement therefore; that the Director of the Department of Transportation will cause said Contractor to be paid the full amount due him under said contract on May 16, 2023.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is April 5, 2023.
Pam Fredrick
Senior Budget Analyst
Budget Program
Wyoming Department of Transportation
Publish: April 5, 12 & 19, 2023 5870
