Docket No. 7356...

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

    OF THE STATE OF WYOMING IN AND FOR

CONVERSE COUNTY

Docket No. 7356

In the Matter of the Estate of    )

HAROLD EVANS, JR.,        )

    Deceased.        )

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR SUMMARY

DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION OF REAL PROPERTY

    NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN a sworn application has been made for a decree in the Eighth Judicial District Court in and for Converse County, State of Wyoming, establishing in Rocking WW Minerals I, LLC the right and title to the decedent’s interests in real property, including all oil, gas, coal, fissionable materials and other minerals, including without limitation all fee interests, working interests, royalty interests of all types, and other payments out of production, situate in: Converse County, State of Wyoming.  For a complete listing of such identified lands, a copy of the application may be acquired at the Converse County District Court, Docket No. 7356.  

    If no objection to the application has been filed within thirty (30) days of the first date of publication of this Notice, the Court shall enter a decree establishing the right and title to the aforementioned property located in Wyoming.  

Rocking WW Minerals I, LLC, APPLICANT

ATTORNEY FOR APPLICANT

Quinn J. Lance, Attorney No. 7-5571

Oram & Houghton, PLLC

205 Coffeen Avenue

(307) 673-4937

qlance@oram-houghton.com

Attorney for Applicant

Publish: April 6 & 13, 2022    5233

