City of Douglas
Liquor License...
City of Douglas
Acceptance of Applications for a Retail Liquor License
The City of Douglas (OWNER) will accept applications for one available retail liquor license until 5:00 PM local time on November 30, 2020. Applications shall be made on forms as provided by the Wyoming Liquor Division along with all required attachments. Forms are available from the City Clerk at 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, WY; on the City of Douglas website at http://www.cityofdouglas.org/DocumentCenter/View/55, or on the Wyoming Liquor Division website at https://images.encompass8.com/Wyliq/S3Images/026eb516965dcff9aa259e0e73633169.pdf of all applications and determination of award of the liquor license shall be made by the City Council at a later date. General guidelines for review of applications will be per Resolution No. 2059, adopted October 26, 2020. The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all applications. Mail submitted applications to the City of Douglas, P.O. Box 1030, Douglas, WY 82633 or deliver to the City Clerk at 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, WY 82633.
/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk
Publish: November 4 & 18, 2020 4415
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.