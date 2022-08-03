A1 Towing & Recovery...
A1 Towing & Recovery LLC
PO Box 888. Douglas, Wy. 82633
Abandon Vehicle Auction. A red, 2004 Honda Shadow,
Vin# JH2PC21364M504309, no license plate, expenses due at the time of sale $4,200.00. AUCTION WILL BE HELD 8/12/22 AT 8:30AM AT 31 TWIN BRIDGES ROAD, DOUGLAS WY 82633. Contact Steve at 307-298-7425
Steve Douglass
Publish: August 3 & 10, 2022 5447
