City of Douglas
Meeting Minutes...
City Council Minutes, February 14, 2022. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order at approximately 5:30 p.m. and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor René Kemper; Councilperson Kim Pexton; Councilperson Ron McNare; Councilperson Monty Gilbreath; and Councilperson John Bartling. Also Present: Jonathan Teichert, City Administrator; Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk; Todd Byerly, PD Chief; Mary Nicol, Administrative Services Director/Treasurer; Clara Chaffin, Community Development Director; John Harbarger, Director of Public Works; Gary Schwarz, IT Director; Mike Armstrong, City Attorney; Perry Hershberger, Citizen. Disclosures by City Council Members: None. Consent Agenda: Item 2a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – February 14, 2022; Item 2b. Minutes, Work Session – January 6, 2022; Item 2c. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting – January 10, 2022; Item 2d. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting – January 24, 2022; Item 2e. Minutes, Work Session – February 3, 2022; Item 2f. Warrant Register – January 2022. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve the Consent Agenda as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Public Comments: None. Proclamations: Item 4a. Jackalope Jump Day – March 2, 2022. Councilperson Bartling read the proclamation into the record. Mayor Kemper informed the council that Ron Casalenda has challenged the council to do the jump. Public Hearings: Item 5a. Resolution No. 2022-04, a Resolution Amending the Budget of the City of Douglas, Wyoming, for the Fiscal Year 2022. Mayor Kemper opened the public hearing at approximately 5:34 p.m. Administrator Teichert provided an overview of the proposed budget amendment in the amount of $278,620, this is per the auditor’s recommendation that budget amendments happen as they occur and not at the end of the budget year. Mayor Kemper closed the public hearing at approximately 5:36 p.m. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve Resolution No. 2022-04 as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Council Action Items: Item 6a. Resolution No. 2022-05, a Resolution Designating Depositories for Depositing of Public Funds for the City of Douglas, Wyoming. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve Resolution No. 2022-05 as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 6b. Bid Recommendation: Water Treatment Plant Boiler Replacement. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve the bid recommendation for the Water Treatment Plant Boiler Replacement to CNM Plumbing & Heating as presented, in an amount not to exceed $58,995.00 and further authorize the City Administrator to sign associated documentation, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 6c. Bid Recommendation: Air Compressor. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve the bid recommendation for the purchase of one New 185 CFM Air Compressor from CLS, Inc. as presented, in an amount not to exceed $23,511.00 and further authorize the City Administrator to sign associated documentation, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 6d. Bid Recommendation: Police Department Body Cameras. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve the bid recommendation for the purchase of Eighteen (18) Body Worn Cameras which include a five (5) year warranty, as presented, to Motorola, in an amount not to exceed $53,661.50 and further authorize the City Administrator to sign associated documentation, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 6e. Appointment of One (1) Historic Preservation Commission Member. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to appoint Lisa Patterson to the Douglas Historic Preservation Commission for the term ending December 31, 2024, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0. Council Information: Non-Action Items: Item 7a. Department Reports: Department of Public Works, Administrative Services/Treasurer Department, Clerk Department, Planning & Community Development Department, Police Department; Item 7b. Quarterly Reports – Aid to Others. Mayor Kemper thanked department heads for their reports. Executive Session: Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to Recess into Executive Session for the purposes of considering the appointment, employment, right to practice, dismissal, complaints or charges against a public officer, professional person or employee, in accordance with W.S. §16-4-405(a)(ii), no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. The City Council went into Executive Session at approximately 5:42 p.m. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to reconvene into regular session at approximately 6:18 p.m. Adjourn: Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to adjourn the February 14, 2022 Regular City Council meeting. Motion carried 5-0. Meeting adjourned at approximately 6:19 p.m.
ATTEST:
/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk /s/René Kemper, Mayor
Publish: April 6, 2022 5230
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.