Public Notice...
Public Notice:
The Converse County Conservation District regularly scheduled November Board Meeting has been moved to November 12, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the USDA Service Center at 911 S. Windriver Drive, Douglas, WY. You may also participate by conference call; contact Michelle or Anna at 624-3164 for call-in information. This meeting is open to the public pursuant to Wyoming Statute 16-4-403.
Publish: November 4, 2020 4411
