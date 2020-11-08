Public Hearing Notice...
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
Pursuant to W.S. § 15-1-112(b)(iii), the City of Douglas intends to sell to TLC Developments, LLC, the real property located at:
Meadow Acres, Lots 35 through 46, inclusive; Meadow Acres #2, Lots 18 through 37, inclusive, Block 2; Meadow Acres #2, Lots 1 through 37, inclusive, Block 3; Meadow Acres #2, Lots 1 through 21, inclusive, Block 4; Meadow Acres #2, Lots 44 through 76, inclusive, Block 4; and Meadow Acres #2, Lots 24 through 57, inclusive, Block 5; situated in Section 8, T. 32 N., R. 71 W. of the 6th P.M.
The appraised value of the real property is $834,412. The terms of the proposed contract are available for review at www.cityofdouglas.org. A public hearing on the proposed sale will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 5:30 P.M. at the City Council Chambers located at 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, WY 82633.
/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk
Publish: November 4, 11 & 18, 2020 4416
