Notice of Foreclosure...
FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE
WHEREAS, default in the payment of principal and interest has occurred under the terms of a promissory note (the “Note”) dated 04/13/2007 executed and delivered by Ronda D. Lambert and Brad J. Lambert to Homecomings Financial, LLC (f/k/a Homecomings Financial Network, Inc.) and a real estate mortgage (the “Mortgage”) of the same date securing the Note, which Mortgage was executed and delivered by Ronda D. Lambert and Brad J. Lambert, wife and husband, as joint tenants (the “Mortgagors”), to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Homecomings Financial, LLC (f/k/a Homecomings Financial Network, Inc.), and which Mortgage was recorded on 04/13/2007, as Instrument No. 934588 Book: 1306 Page: 764 in the records of the office of the County Clerk and ex-officio Register of Deeds in and for Converse County, State of Wyoming; and
WHEREAS, the mortgage was assigned for value as follows:
Assignee: GMAC Mortgage, LLC
Assignment dated: 09/18/2012
Assignment recorded: 09/25/2012
Assignment recording information: Instrument No. 1005160 Book: 1467 Page: 434
Assignee: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC
Assignment dated: 06/20/2013
Assignment recorded: 06/27/2013
Assignment recording information: Instrument No. 1015158 Book 1494 Page 9
Assignee: Green Tree Servicing, LLC
Assignment dated: 06/19/2015
Assignment recorded: 06/24/2015
Assignment recording information: Instument No. 1040278 Book 1556 Page 426
Assignee: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC
Assignment dated: 12/07/2017
Assignment recorded: 12/07/2017
Assignment recording information: Instrument No. 1065262 Book 1624 Page 440
Assignee: Federal Home Loan Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust, Series 2019-1
Assignment dated: 12/07/2017
Assignment recorded: 09/25/2020
Assignment recording information: Instrument No. 1098706 Book 1718 Page 198
All in the records of the County clerk and ex-officio Register of Deeds in and for Converse County, Wyoming.
WHEREAS, the Mortgage contains a power of sale which by reason of said default, the Mortgagee declares to have become operative, and no suit or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by the Mortgage, or any part there-of, nor has any such suit or proceeding been instituted and the same discontinued; and
WHEREAS, written notice of intent to foreclose the Mortgage by advertisement and sale has been served upon the record owner and the party in possession of the mortgaged premises at least ten (10) days prior to the commencement of this publication, and the amount due upon the Mortgage on the date of first publication of this notice of sale being the total sum of $ 221,797.34 which sum consists of the unpaid principal balance of $194,277.33 plus Interest accrued to the date of the first publication of this notice in the amount of $19,031.63 plus attorneys’ fees, costs expended, and accruing interest and late charges after the date of first publication of this notice of sale;
WHEREAS, the property being foreclosed upon may be subject to other liens and encumbrances that will not be extinguished at the sale. Any prospective purchaser should research the status of title before submitting a bid;
NOW, THEREFORE Federal Home Loan Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust, Series 2019-1, as the Mortgagee, will have the Mortgage foreclosed as by law provided by causing the mortgaged property to be sold at public venue by the Sheriff or Deputy Sheriff in and for Converse County, Wyoming to the highest bidder for cash at 10:00 AM o’clock in the forenoon on 12/09/2020 at the 1st floor of the Converse County Court House located at 107 N 5th St # 239, Douglas, Wyoming, Converse County for application on the above-described amounts secured by the Mortgage, said mortgaged property being described as follows, to-wit:
Lot 136, Rolling Hills Subdivision No. 4, Town of Rolling Hills, Converse County, Wyoming
With an address of : 16 Weasel Road Rolling Hills, WY 82637.
Together with all improvements thereon situate and all fixtures and appurtenances thereto.
____10/23/2020__________ __ C. Morgan Lasley___
Date Brian G. Sayer
C. Morgan Lasley
Marcello G. Rojas
The Sayer Law Group, P.C.
925 E. 4th St.
Waterloo, Iowa 50703
319-234-2530
319-232-6341
Publish: November 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2020 4413
