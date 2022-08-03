Probate No. 7402...
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF NANCY
MERRILL FORD:
On July 21, 2022, in the Eighth Judicial District Court for Converse County, Wyoming, Probate No. 7402, Application was made by Don Henry Ford, Sr., acting by and through his duly appointed Attorney-in-Fact, Kyle R. Ford, for summary distribution of the above decedent’s rights and title and interest in the following described lands in Converse County, Wyoming:
Township 37 North, Range 74 West, 6th PM
NWSE, S2SE (aka Lots 9, 12, 13) of Section 1, Lots 3, 4, S2NW of
Section 3, SW (aka Lots 13-16) of Section 4, E2, SW (aka Lots 1, 2,
5, 6, 7-14) of Section 12, and NENE, SW (aka Lots 1, 10-13)
ANY OBJECTION to said Application shall be filed within 30 days of the first date of publication of this Notice. Any untimely objection will be barred and, if no timely objection is filed, the Court
shall enter a Decree establishing the right and title to the aforementioned property.
DATED: July 27, 2022.
By: Kent Hollier, WSB No. 7-5646
Law Office of Kent Hollier, PC
730 17th Street Ste 940
Denver, CO 80202
Attorney for Applicant
Publish: August 3 & 10, 2022 5443
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.