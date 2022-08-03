Probate No. 7402...

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF NANCY

MERRILL FORD:

    On July 21, 2022, in the Eighth Judicial District Court for Converse County, Wyoming, Probate No. 7402, Application was made by Don Henry Ford, Sr., acting by and through his duly appointed Attorney-in-Fact, Kyle R. Ford, for summary distribution of the above decedent’s rights and title and interest in the following described lands in Converse County, Wyoming:

Township 37 North, Range 74 West, 6th PM

NWSE, S2SE (aka Lots 9, 12, 13) of Section 1, Lots 3, 4, S2NW of

Section 3, SW (aka Lots 13-16) of Section 4, E2, SW (aka Lots 1, 2,

5, 6, 7-14) of Section 12, and NENE, SW (aka Lots 1, 10-13)

    ANY OBJECTION to said Application shall be filed within 30 days of the first date of publication of this Notice. Any untimely objection will be barred and, if no timely objection is filed, the Court

shall enter a Decree establishing the right and title to the aforementioned property.

DATED: July 27, 2022.

By: Kent Hollier, WSB No. 7-5646

Law Office of Kent Hollier, PC

730 17th Street Ste 940

Denver, CO 80202

Attorney for Applicant

Publish: August 3 & 10, 2022    5443

