Notice of Postponement...
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF FORECLOSURE SALE
Default in the payment of principal and interest has occurred under the terms of a promissory note (the “Note”) and a real estate mortgage (the “Mortgage”) dated December 11, 2014, executed and delivered by Evan P. Casey (“Mortgagor”) to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for First Interstate Bank, its successors and assigns, as security for the Note of the same date. The Mortgage was recorded on December 15, 2014, as Reception No. 1034028 in Book 1540 at Page 848 in the records of the office of the County Clerk and ex-officio Register of Deeds of Converse County, Wyoming.
The Mortgage was assigned for value as follows:
Assignee: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Assignment dated: March 8, 2022
Assignment recorded: March 9, 2022
Assignment recording information: Reception No. 1112264 in Book 1760 at Page 609
All in the records of the County Clerk and ex-officio Register of Deeds of Converse County, Wyoming.
The property covered by the Mortgage is described as follows:
Lot 20, Block 25, Town of Glenrock, Converse County, Wyoming
Parcel No.: 35876
which has the address of 411 Deer Street, Glenrock, WY 82637 (the undersigned disclaims any liability for any error in the address).
The property being foreclosed upon may be subject to other liens and encumbrances that will not be extinguished at the sale. Any prospective purchaser should research the status of title before submitting a bid.
Pursuant to Wyoming Statutes section 34-4-109, the foreclosure sale scheduled on March 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Main Lobby, Converse County Courthouse, 107 North 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming in Converse County, State of Wyoming, has been postponed to April 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Main Lobby, Converse County Courthouse, 107 North 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming in Converse County, State of Wyoming.
Date: February 23, 2023 By: Brigham J. Lundberg
Lundberg & Associates, PC
8851 South Sandy Parkway, Suite 200
Sandy, UT 84070
Tel: (801) 263-3400
L&A No. 23.84741.1/NP
Publish: March 22, 29, April 5, 12 & 19, 2023 5836
