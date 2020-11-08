Unapproved Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes
Board of Commissioners of Converse County
October 20, 2020
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:15 a.m. on Oct.20, 2020. Present were Chairman Robert Short; Vice-Chair Jim Willox; Commissioners Mike Colling, Tony Lehner, and Rick Grant; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. The minutes of the regular meeting on October 6 and 7, 2020 were approved and ordered filed. Mr. Colling moved to approve the Sept. report, Public Health 9,249.76; tax cancellation, James and Gisselle Grimes 1,600.00; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve the Cert. of Substantial Completion, Virden Hill Erosion Control/Reclamation Project; Mr. Willox seconded; motion carried. Mr. Willox moved to approve Amendment One to the MOU between WY Dept. of Health, Public Health Div., and Converse County, amending the purpose/County responsibilities and replacing Attachment A with Attachment A-1; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Willox moved to approve Amendment One to the Cost Share Agreement between the City of Douglas and Converse County for the Cedar Street drainage project to include the EMS building parking lot; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve the MOU between the Board of Commissioners, MHCC, and the Converse County Prevention Alliance to establish roles and responsibilities regarding the administration of the grant; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Willox moved to approve the 2021-2022 Community Prevention Grant point of contact form as presented; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. The Commissioners acknowledged the appointment of Jon Maines on Sept. 15, 2020 to the Glenrock Area Solid Waste Disposal District for a 3-year, expiring Aug. 31, 2023. Mr. Grant moved to reappoint Mr. Tony Lehner to the Board of Health for a 5-year term expiring Nov. 30, 2025; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Following a demonstration by the Wellness Committee, the Commissioners authorized an additional wellness benefit option and further authorized employee wellness benefit amount to be increased from 50.00 to 60.00 per month as of Jan. 1, 2021. Mr. Clint Becker, Sherrif, and staff discussed the need to fill an upcoming vacancy in Detention; following discussion, Mr. Grant moved to approve the addition of a Detention employee once the position is vacated in mid-Nov; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Hal Hutchinson, Consultant, provided CCJJC Phase 1 and Phase 2 updates. The meeting recessed at 12:00 p.m. and reconvened at 1:10 p.m. Ms. Darcey Cowardin, Public Health Nurse, provided various departmental updates. Mr. Cal Twiford, engineering consultant, provided updates on various road and construction projects; the Commissioners authorized a Change Order Request (COR) from Caspar Building Systems for installation of conduit; the COR will be presented at a subsequent meeting. Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road & Bridge Supervisor, provided additional updates on projects and activities. Following discussion, Mr. Willox moved to approve the bid and agreement for services with Rockin’ B Ranches LLC for the crushing of 100,000 tons of “L” grade base at the Shawnee Quarry at 3.25/ton; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Willox moved to authorize the Chairman to sign an agreement with Advanced Technical Solutions, Inc. to conduct testing of gravel produced at a price to be negotiated; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Mr. Willox moved to recess into Executive Session for personnel; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried; meeting recessed at 2:30 p.m. and reconvened at 3:00 p.m. The regular meeting adjourned at 3:30 p.m.
ATTEST: /s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk /s/ Robert G. Short, Chairman, Chairman
Publish: November 4, 2020 4412
