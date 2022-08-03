BOCES-Public Notice...
Sealed solicitations will be received by the Association of Educational Purchasing Agencies (AEPA) on behalf of its 29 State Member Agencies which includes NEW BOCES WY and Member Agencies Albany 1, Big Horn 1, Big Horn 2, Big Horn 3, Big Horn 4, Bridgeland Tech. College, Campbell 1, Carbon 1, Carbon 2, Casper College, Children’s Res Cntr, City of Sandpoint, City of South Jordan, City of Cody, City of Gillette, City of Pinedale, Converse 1, Converse 1 Rec Board, Converse 2, Crook 1, Diocese of Cheyenne , East Gate Baptist Torrington, Fremont 1, Fremont 2, Fremont 6, Fremont 14, Fremont 21, Fremont 24, Fremont 25, Fremont38, Fremont CDC, Goshen 1, Hot Springs 1, Johnson 1, Johnson County VA, Laramie 1, Laramie 2, LCCC Cheyenne College, Lincoln 1, Lincoln 2, Lumen Scholar Institute, Natrona 1, NEW BOCES, Niobrara 1, NW BOCES, NW Powell College, NWCC Gillette College, Park 1, Park 16, Park 6, Platte 1, Platte 2, Platte/Converse CDC , Region V BOCES, SD Meade School Districts, SD Harrisburg School Districts, SD Spearfish School Districts, Sheridan 1, Sheridan 2, Sheridan 3, Sheridan College, Sheridan CDC, St. Stephens, Spring Creek Cache UT, Sublette 1, Sublette 9, Sublette County, Sweetwater 1, Sweetwater 2, Sweetwater CDC, Sweetwater PS Foundation, Teton 1, Trinity Lutheran Church Riverton, Uinta 1, Uinta 4, Uinta 6, University of WY, Washakie 1, Washakie 2, Washakie Worland Youth Center, Western WY College, Weston 1, Weston 7, Wyoming Boys School, Wyoming Girls School until:
1:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, September 13, 2022
023-A Maintenance, Repair, and Operations;
023-B Custodial Supplies and Equipment;
023-C Office Catalog;
023-D School & Instructional Supplies;
023-G Athletic Equipment & Supplies
023-E Technology Buyback
023-F Audio Visual Integration
All responses shall be submitted online via Public Purchase by the due date and time listed above.
Solicitations will be publicly opened 2:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Lakes Country Service Cooperative, 1001 E Mt. Faith, Fergus Falls, MN 56537. An opening record will be posted to newboces.com
Questions contact Nita Werner at nwerner@newboces.com
Publish: August 3, 2022 5437
