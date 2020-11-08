Notice of Application...
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE OF
SUMMARY DISTRIBUTION
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF SARA ANN SHAFFER:
On October 29, 2020, in the Eighth Judicial District Court for Converse County, Wyoming, Probate No. 7164, Application was made by John C. Shaffer [Applicant], praying for summary distribution of the above decedent’s rights, title and interests in oil, gas and other mineral rights in lands in Converse and Carbon Counties, Wyoming, as generally described below and more fully shown in said Application:
Converse County:
Twp 31 N, Rge 70 W, 6th PM: Section 5
Twp 32 N, Rge 69 W, 6th PM: Section 29
Twp 32 N, Rge 70 W, 6th PM: Sections 32 & 33
Twp 32 N, Rge 71 W, 6th PM: Sections 6 & 7
Twp 32 N, Rge 72 W, 6th PM: Section 1
Twp 33 N, Rge 68 W, 6th PM: Sections 7, 8 & 18
Twp 33 N, Rge 69 W, 6th PM: Sections 7, 12 & 13
Twp 33 N, Rge 70 W, 6th PM: Section 2
Twp 34 N, Rge 69 W, 6th PM: Sections 18, 30 & 31
Twp 34 N, Rge 70 W, 6th PM: Sections 11, 12, 14, 15, 24, 25, 26, 27, 33, 34 & 35
Carbon County:
Twp 12 N, Rge 93 W, 6th PM: Sections 11 & 12
ANY OBJECTION to said Application shall be filed before the expiration of the later of 20 days after the mailing or 30 days after the date of the first publication of this Notice. Any untimely objection will be barred and, if no timely objection is filed, the Court shall enter a Decree establishing the right and title to the aforementioned property.
DATED: October 30, 2020.
______Frank D. Peasley_________
Frank D. Peasley, Attorney for Applicant
119 S. 3rd St., Douglas, WY 82633
Publish: November 4 & 11, 2020 4414
