Probate No.7159...
IN THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
FOR THE COUNTY OF CONVERSE, STATE OF WYOMING
IN THE MATTTER OF THE ESTATE OF Probate No. 7159
MYRA ANN STRINGHAM aka MYRA
ANN LAVINE
Deceased.
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE OF
SUMMARY DISTRIBUTION
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF DANIEL LEE GEER aka MYRA ANN STRINGHAM aka MYRA ANN LAVINE:
On October 14, 2020, in the Eighth Judicial District Court for Converse County, Wyoming, Probate No. 7159, Application was made by Benjamin Lavine praying for summary distribution of the above decedent’s rights and title and interest in the following lands in Converse County Wyoming:
Lot 4, Block 73, Town of Douglas, Converse County, Wyoming
ANY OBJECTION to said Application shall be filed before the expiration of the later of 20 days after the mailing or 30 days after the date of the first publication of this Notice. Any untimely objection will be barred and, if no timely objection is filed, the Court shall enter a Decree establishing the right and title to the aforementioned property.
DATED: October 30, 2020
________________________________
Michael R. Armstrong, WSB No. 7-5738
Peasley & Armstrong LLP
119 S. 3rd Street
Douglas, WY 82633
Attorney for Applicant
Publish: November 4 & 11, 2020 4408
