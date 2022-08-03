C.C. Commissioners
Special Meeting Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes
Special Meeting Board of Commissioners of
Converse County, July 18, 2022
The special meeting was called to order at 4:02 p.m. on July 18, 2022. Present were Chairman Jim Willox; Vice-Chair Rick Grant; Commissioners Robert Short, Tony Lehner, and Mike Colling; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. Mr. Willox opened a public hearing at 4:01 p.m. in order to take public comment on the proposed FY2023 County Budget. Mr. Willox provided an overview of revisions made since the publication of the budget summary, as well as an overview of financial policy changes since FY2022. There were no written comments received, and no comments in favor or opposition of the proposed budget. The public hearing was closed, and the special meeting adjourned at 4:20 p.m.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk /s/ James H. Willox, Chairman
Publish: August 3, 2022 5439
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.