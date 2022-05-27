Request for Proposals...
Advertisement
Request for Proposals
FCI Constructors of Wyoming, LLC is currently soliciting bids for Converse County School District #1: Douglas Middle School Athletic Improvements- Pre-Engineered Metal Building Package (PEMB)
Bids Due: June 7th, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.
Project Description:
General: Project Estimate: $ 9,000,000 (Total Project Budget), Project Size: 23,000 SF, Project Start/Finish: Summer 2022- Summer 2023 Tax Status: 5% Sales Tax Prevailing Wages/Davis Bacon: No Final Day for Bid Questions: June 1st, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. Project Description: Douglas Middle School Athletic Improvements PEMB Package: Supply and Erection of a 23,000 Gym addition to the existing middle school. PEMB will contain 6 goal basketball gym, locker room, support offices, multi-purpose mezzanine.
Please e-mail jflanagan@fciwyllc.com to obtain bidding documents.
Publish: May 25 & June 1, 2022 5327
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.