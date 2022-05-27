Probate No. 7380...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) ss.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ) Probate No. 7380
)
JOSEPH PAUL FRITTON, ALSO )
KNOWN AS J. PAUL FRITTON AND )
PAUL FRITTON, )
)
Deceased. )
___________________________________ )
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on May 18, 2022, John V. Fritton filed in the above named court an Application for Decree of Distribution for the purpose of distributing, by summary procedure, certain real property interests consisting of an undivided interest in the minerals in and under and which may be produced following described lands located in Converse County, Wyoming:
Township 41 North, Range 73 West, 6th P.M.
Section 28: SE¼SE¼
Section 33: E½E½
Section 34: SW¼NW¼, W½SW¼
Persons objecting to this Application shall immediately notify the District Court, but in no event less than thirty (30) days from the first date of publication.
DATED this 20th day of May 2022.
By: John V. Fritton
Publish: May 25 & June 1, 2022 5326
