City of Douglas
Meeting Minutes May 9...
City Council Minutes, May 9, 2022. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order at approximately 5:30 p.m. and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor René Kemper; Councilperson Ron McNare; Councilperson Monty Gilbreath; Councilperson John Bartling; and Councilperson Kim Pexton. Also Present: Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk; Todd Byerly, PD Chief; Mary Nicol, Administrative Services Director/Treasurer; Clara Chaffin, Interim Administrator/Community Development Director; John Harbarger, Director of Public Works; Mike Armstrong, City Attorney. Disclosures by City Council Members: None. Consent Agenda: Item 2a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – May 9, 2022; Item 2b. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting: February 28, 2022; Item 2c. Minutes, Special City Council Meeting: March 3, 2022; Item 2d. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting: March 14, 2022; Item 2e. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting: March 28, 2022; Item 2f. Minutes, Special City Council Meeting: April 1, 2022; Item 2g. Minutes, Special City Council Meeting: April 22, 2022; Item 2h. Minutes, Special City Council Meeting: May 2, 2022; Item 2i. Warrant Register – April 2022. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve the Consent Agenda as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Mayor Kemper presented Chief Byerly with the Community Heroes Award for his dedicate and hard work within the Douglas Police Department. Public Comments: None. Council Action Items: Item 4a. Resolution No. 2022-09, a Resolution Authorizing the Douglas Police Department to Apply for 2023 Wyoming Department of Transportation Grant Funding for Highway Safety Enforcement Within the City of Douglas. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve Resolution No. 2022-09 as presented, brief discussion followed. Motion carried 5-0. Item 4b. Resolution No. 2022-10, a Resolution Establishing an Open Container District Within the Local Downtown Historic District and Guidelines for Enforcement Within Said District. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve Resolution No. 2022-10 as presented, brief discussion followed. Motion carried 5-0. Item 4c. Resolution No. 2022-11, a Resolution Requesting the Board of Converse County Commissioners Place the One Percent (1%) Sales Tax Question on the Ballot for the 2022 Election. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve Resolution No. 2022-11 as presented, brief discussion followed. Motion carried 5-0. Item 4d. Visionary Broadband Agreement. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve the Agreement with Visionary Services as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 4e. City Administrator Contract. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve the City Administrator Agreement as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 4f. SRO Memorandum of Understanding: CCSD#1. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve the SRO Memorandum of Understanding with Converse County School District #1 as presented, discussion followed. Motion carried 5-0. Item 4g. Bid Recommendation: 4.5 Alley Utility Improvements Project. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve the bid recommendation for 4.5 Alley Utility Improvements Project as presented, including Alternate Bid Schedule D, to Ramshorn Construction in an amount not to exceed $643,450.00, and further authorize the Interim Administrator to sign associated documentation and direct the Interim Administrator to prepare a Budget Amendment to be presented at the June 13th City Council meeting, brief discussion followed. Motion carried 5-0. Council Discussion and Non-Action Items: Item 5a. Interim City Administrator Report; Item 5b. Department Reports: Department of Public Works, Administrative Services/Treasurer Department, Clerk Department, Police Department, Planning & Community Development Department. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to revise the 2nd & 3rd Street Project to include storm sewer improvements for an amount not to exceed $144,274.60, brief discussion followed. Motion carried 5-0. Executive Session: None. Adjourn: Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to adjourn the May 9, 2022 Regular City Council meeting. Motion carried 5-0. Meeting adjourned at approximately 5:43 p.m.
ATTEST:
/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk /s/René Kemper, Mayor
Publish: May 25, 2022 5325
