City of Douglas
Special Meeting Minutes April 20...
Special City Council Minutes, April 20, 2022. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order at approximately 1:15 p.m. and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor René Kemper; Councilperson Kim Pexton; Councilperson Ron McNare; Councilperson Monty Gilbreath; and Councilperson John Bartling. Also Present: Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk; Mary Nicol, Administrative Services Director/Treasurer; Clara Chaffin, Interim Administrator/Community Development Director; Mike Armstrong, City Attorney. Disclosures by City Council Members: None. Consent Agenda: Item 2a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – April 20, 2022. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve the Consent Agenda as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Executive Session: Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to Recess into Executive Session for the purposes of considering the appointment, employment, right to practice, dismissal, complaints or charges against a public officer, professional person or employee, in accordance with W.S. §16-4-405(a)(ii), and relocate the meeting to The Enterprise building located at 130 South 3rd Street. Motion carried 5-0. The City Council went into Executive Session at approximately 1:18 p.m. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to reconvene into Open Session at approximately 3:20 p.m., no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Adjourn: Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to adjourn the April 20, 2022 Special City Council meeting. Motion carried 5-0. Meeting adjourned at approximately 3:21 p.m.
ATTEST:
/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk /s/René Kemper, Mayor
Publish: May 25, 2022 5324
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.