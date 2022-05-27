City of Douglas
April 11 Meeting Minutes...
City Council Minutes, April 11, 2022. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order at approximately 5:30 p.m. and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor René Kemper; Councilperson Ron McNare; Councilperson Monty Gilbreath; Councilperson John Bartling; Councilperson Kim Pexton was absent. Also Present: Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk; Todd Matthews, PD Lieutenant; Mary Nicol, Administrative Services Director/Treasurer; Clara Chaffin, Interim Administrator/Community Development Director; John Harbarger, Director of Public Works; Lowell & Becky Smylie, Citizens. Disclosures by City Council Members: None. Consent Agenda: Item 2a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – April 11, 2022; Item 2b. Warrant Register – March 2022. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve the Consent Agenda as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0. Public Comments: Lowell Smylie, citizen – Mr. Smylie inquired into the status of a county property being granted city water access, he’s aware a meeting took place. Interim Chaffin stated there was a meeting and a new agreement is being drafted and would go before the city council for approval. Brief discussion followed. Proclamations: Item 4a. 2022 National Telecommunicators Week: April 11 – 17, 2022. Councilperson Bartling read the proclamation into the record. The city council thanked everyone for the work they do. Presentations: Item 5a. BIRD Scooters Update. Interim Administrator Chaffin provided the council with an update regarding BIRD Scooters coming to Douglas, their proposal for electric scooters, and how that might work in line with current city ordinances. Discussion followed regarding current ordinances and potential updates, and the approval process for the proposal. Public Hearing: Item 6a. Resolution No. 2022-08, A Resolution Amending the Budget of the City of Douglas, Wyoming, for Fiscal Year 2022. Mayor Kemper opened the public hearing at approximately 5:47 p.m. Administrative Services Director Nicol stated the amendment is due to an emergency at Sheep Mountain Well and the electrical needing to be replaced. Brief Discussion followed. Mayor Kemper closed the public hearing at approximately 5:48 p.m.
Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve Resolution No. 2022-08 as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0. Council Action Items: Item 7a. Bid Recommendation: 4th Street. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve the bid recommendation for 4th Street Improvements Project as presented to Ramshorn Construction in an amount not to exceed $141,575.00, and further authorize the Interim Administrator to sign associated documentation. Councilperson McNare inquired into the budgeted project amount; discussion followed. Motion carried 4-0. Council Discussion and Possible Action Items: Item 8a. IT Position; Item 8b. Human Resource Position. Council Non-Action Items: Item 9a. Department Reports: Department of Public Works, Administrative Services/Treasurer Department, Clerk Department, Planning & Community Development Department, Police Department; Item 9b. Converse County Tourism Board: February 15, 2022. Councilperson McNare inquired into the construction at Douglas Middle School and if they would be asking for the full amount or a partial. Interim Administrator Chaffin stated there are no official numbers yet. Councilperson Bartling asked if it would be a benefit to the city. Chaffin stated the only benefit to the city would be that it gets drivers off the roadway but that is the property owner’s responsibility, there is a public pathway there and a protective barrier should be considered between the roadway and the pedestrian track. Discussion followed. Executive Session: Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to Recess into Executive Session for the purposes of considering the appointment, employment, right to practice, dismissal, complaints or charges against a public officer, professional person or employee, in accordance with W.S. §16-4-405(a)(ii), and for the purposes of considering litigation to which our governing body is or may be a party, in accordance with W.S. §16-4-405(a)(iii), no discussion. Motion carried 4-0. The City Council went into Executive Session at approximately 6:02 p.m. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to reconvene into Open Session at approximately 6:55 p.m., no discussion. Motion carried 4-0. Adjourn: Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to adjourn the April 11, 2022 Regular City Council meeting. Motion carried 5-0. Meeting adjourned at approximately 6:56 p.m.
ATTEST:
/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk /s/René Kemper, Mayor
Publish: May 25, 2022 5323
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.