City Council Minutes, April 25, 2022. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order at approximately 5:30 p.m. and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor René Kemper; Councilperson Ron McNare; Councilperson Monty Gilbreath; Councilperson John Bartling; and Councilperson Kim Pexton. Also Present: Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk; Avery Cowardin, PD Sergeant; Mary Nicol, Administrative Services Director/Treasurer; Clara Chaffin, Interim Administrator/Community Development Director; John Harbarger, Director of Public Works; Mike Armstrong, City Attorney. Disclosures by City Council Members: None. Consent Agenda: Item 2a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – April 25, 2022; Item 2b. Minutes, Special City Council Meeting – April 7, 2022. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve the Consent Agenda as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Public Comments: Jim, Downtown Business Owner – Jim expressed concerns with the current 2nd & 3rd Street project in the downtown area, specifically with the ADA accessibility from the street, and drainage. Public Works Director Harbarger stated there will be ADA accessibility and the storm sewer wasn’t addressed to costs; the project includes water upgrades, patching, and ADA accessibility. Discussion followed regarding the drainage on 2nd & 3rd Street. Barb, Owner of City Shoe & Saddle - Barb expressed concerns with the drainage in the winter and inquired into the locations of the ADA accesses. She expressed concern about the upgrades that occurred the alley behind her store, there is no drainage and there is often a sheet of ice covering the parking lot. Barb inquired into using money for the street project rather than a recreation center or the joint justice center. Brief discussion followed. Perry Hershberger, citizen – Mr. Hershberger inquired into the discussion regarding recycling services and if citizens can expect to see an increase on their utility bills. He expressed concerns the city was restricting the BIRD Scooters too much and suggested giving a short period of time to see if it’s viable. Hershberger expressed concern about the downtown 2nd & 3rd Street project and if the roads are torn up now, they won’t be torn up for another 10-15 years and so the city will continue to have the drainage problem until then. He stated it’s time to think about infrastructure needs and not a recreation center. Mr. Gordon, citizen – Mr. Gordon expressed concerns with the existing bump outs on 2nd & 3rd Street and the resulting inability of the city to properly plow those streets in the winter. Gordon expressed concern about the project on Robin Lane and the inadequate drainage there. Councilperson McNare stated the drainage issue will be fixed. Proclamations: Item 4a. Arbor Day 2022 – April 29, 2022. Councilperson Pexton read the proclamation into the record. Council Action Items: Item 5a. Change Order No. 1: Pearson Drive Extension Project. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve Change Order No. 1 for the Pearson Drive Extension Project as presented, extending the project timeline by 6 calendar days and increasing the total project costs to $1,963,643.69. McNare expressed concern the city paid $460,000 in engineering costs for the project and they didn’t know we need the items in the change order. Public Works Director Harbarger stated the change order is due to his request to incorporate future lots in the planning process to avoid making unnecessary cuts into the new roadway. Mayor Kemper asked if these lots were included in the original bid. Harbarger stated they were not. Motion failed 1-4, with Mayor Kemper voting Aye and the remaining council members voting Nay. Item 5b. City Engineer RFP. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to accept the proposal from CEPI for City Engineering Services. Councilperson Pexton stated she would like to see who all bid on the RFP. Interim Administrator Chaffin stated staff met as a group and reviewed the 8 proposals received, it was a close proposal between CEPI and Sunrise Engineering, ultimately CEPI was chosen with the recommendation of a one-year contract to be reevaluated prior to possible renewal. Discussion followed. Motion carried 5-0. Item 5c. Fiber Optic Cable Transfer of Ownership. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to formally accept the transfer of ownership and management of a portion of an existing fiber optic cable between Converse County and the City of Douglas, as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Council Non-Action Items: Item 6a. Treasurer’s Report – March 2022; Item 6b. Dashboards – March 2022; Item 6c. Quarterly Reports – Aid to Others. Executive Session: Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to Recess & Adjourn into Executive Session at approximately 6:20 p.m., for the purposes of considering the appointment, employment, right to practice, dismissal, complaints or charges against a public officer, professional person or employee, in accordance with W.S. §16-4-405(a)(ii), no discussion. Motion carried 5-0.
ATTEST:
/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk /s/René Kemper, Mayor
