Notice of Foreclosure...
FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE
WHEREAS, default in the payment of principal and interest has occurred under the terms of a promissory note (“Note”) and real estate mortgage (“Mortgage”). The Mortgage dated May 27, 2008, was executed and delivered by Uriah Bankes (“Mortgagor(s)”) to Citifinancial, Inc., as security for the Note of the same date, and said Mortgage was recorded on June 4, 2008 as Instrument No. 948872 in Book 1336 on Page 135, in the records of the office of the County Clerk and ex-officio Register of Deeds in and for Converse County, State of Wyoming.
WHEREAS, the mortgage was assigned for value as follows:
Assignor: CFNA Receivables (MD), Inc. F/K/A Citifinancial, Inc.
Assignee: Citifinancial Servicing LLC
Date of Assignment: February 8, 2016
Date of Recording: February 19, 2016
Recording Information: Instrument No. 1047265, Book 1580, Page 897
Assignor: Citifinancial Servicing LLC
Assignee: Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC
Date of Assignment: February 8, 2016
Date of Recording: February 19, 2016
Recording Information: Instrument No. 1047266, Book 1580, Page 898
Assignor: Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC
Assignee: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp.
Date of Assignment: July 26, 2018
Date of Recording: August 31, 2018
Recording Information: Instrument No. 1074433, Book 1650, Page 210
Assignor: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp.
Assignee: US Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for VRMTG Asset Trust
Date of Assignment: March 21, 2022
Date of Recording: April 1, 2022
Recording Information: Instrument No. 1112875, Book 1762, Page 511
All in the records of the County Clerk and ex-officio Register of Deeds in and for Converse County, Wyoming.
WHEREAS, the Mortgage contains a power of sale which by reason of said default, the Mortgagee declares to have become operative, and no suit or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by the Mortgage, or any part thereof, nor has any such suit or proceeding been instituted and the same discontinued; and
WHEREAS, written notice of intent to foreclose the Mortgage by advertisement and sale has been served upon the record owner and the party in possession of the mortgaged premises at least ten (10) days prior to the commencement of this publication, and the amount due upon the Mortgage on the date of first publication of this notice of sale being the total sum of $148,93.78, which sum consists of the unpaid principal balance of $117,465.98, plus interest accrued to the date of the first publication of this notice in the amount of $19,476.95, plus other costs in the amount of $11,250.85, plus attorneys’ fees, costs expended, and accruing interest and late charges after the date of first publication of this notice of sale;
WHEREAS, the property being foreclosed upon may be subject to other liens and encumbrances that will not be extinguished at the sale. Any prospective purchaser should research the status of title before submitting a bid;
NOW, THEREFORE US Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for VRMTG Asset Trust, as the Mortgagee, will have the Mortgage foreclosed as by law provided by causing the mortgaged property to be sold at public venue by the Sheriff or Deputy Sheriff in and for Converse County, Wyoming to the highest bidder for cash at 10:00 o’clock in the forenoon on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at the front door of the Converse County Courthouse located at 107 N 5th St, Douglas, Converse County, Wyoming, for application on the above-described amounts secured by the Mortgage, said mortgaged property being described as follows, to-wit:
THE WEST 55 FEET OF LOTS 7 AND 8, BLOCK 11, PLEASANT VIEW ADDITION, TOWN OF DOUGLAS, CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING.
with an address of 910 E Richards St, Douglas, WY 82633.
Together with all improvements thereon situate and all fixtures and appurtenances thereto.
IDEA Law Group, LLC
4530 S. Eastern Ave., Ste. 10
Las Vegas, NV 89119
877-353-2146
Publish: May 25, June 1, 8 & 15, 2022 5321
