C.C. Commissioners
Unapproved Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes, Board of Commissioners of
Converse County, May 17, 2022
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:15 a.m. on May 17, 2022. Present were Chairman Jim Willox; Vice-Chairman Rick Grant; Commissioners Robert Short, Tony Lehner, and Mike Colling; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. Jason Wilkinson, Road & Bridge Superintendent, provided various departmental updates. Mr. Grant moved to approve a bore permit for SCM PR, LLC on CR43/Walker Creek Road for a 4.5” crude pipeline contingent upon receipt of payment; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. The minutes of the April 19, 2022 regular Commission meeting were approved and ordered filed. Mr. Short moved to distribute 40787.67 Secure Rural Schools Revenue per W.S. 9-4-504: 95%/38748.28 to county roads; and 5%/2039.39 to schools, as recommended by the County Treasurer; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve the 2022 District 2 Wildland Fire Operating Plan; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve a catering permit for P&Z Inc. DBA Double D Liquors for a county event to be held on June 11, 2022 at 800 Esterbrook Rd., Douglas, Wyoming; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. The Commissioner acknowledged the resignation of Mr. Steve Goppert from the Glenrock Solid Waste and Disposal District; the Commissioners will begin accepting applications for the board. Ms. Lily Griego, Regional Director for Region 8, Dept. of Health and Human Services, provided various updates for the department. Ms. Darcey Cowardin, Public Health Nurse Manager, provided various departmental updates. Mr. Hal Hutchinson, Consulting Engineer, provided updates on the Converse County Joint Justice Center Phase 2 project. The meeting recessed at 12:00 p.m. and reconvened at 1:00 p.m. Following discussion, Mr. Grant moved to approve Resolution No. 04-22, Converse County Board of Commissioners, Resolution for Establishment of Salaries for Elected Officials; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Ms. Dru Palmer, DRU Consulting provided an overview of various federal agency interactions and ongoing projects. The regular meeting adjourned at 2:00 p.m.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk /s/ James H. Willox, Chairman
Publish: May 25, 2022 5319
