Probate No. 7312...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) SS.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE )
OF ) Probate #7312
)
GERALDINE MARY WALTER, )
)
Deceased )
ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING TO ADOPT FOREIGN PROBATE
THIS MATTER having come on for hearing upon the Petition for Ancillary Probate of Estate of Non-Resident (W.S. §2-11-201), by and though its Petitioner, Terry Daet, praying for an Order admitting the Probate of Anchorage, Alaska, as a probate of the Estate in Converse County, Wyoming.
It appearing that Decedent died testate, a resident of the borough of Anchorage, Alaska, more than one (1) year before the filing of said Petition, and that the debts of Decedent’s Estate have been paid.
IT IS ORDERED that Notice of the filing of said Petition and of Petitioner’s intention to have the Alaska probate proceedings admitted in Wyoming as original probate proceedings of said Estate, be given by publication for a period of three (3) weeks in a newspaper of general circulation printed and published in Converse County, Wyoming; said Petition shall be heard on the 27th day of June, 2022, at the hour of 8:00 a.m. for 15 minutes, or as soon thereafter as may be heard, at the Courtroom in the Courthouse in Douglas, Converse County, Wyoming, at which time any creditor and all interested persons may appear and show cause, if any they have, why the prayer of said Petition should not be granted.
DATED this 16 day of May, 2022.
BY THE COURT:
/s/Honorable F. Scott Peasley
District Court Judge
Publish: May 25, June 1 & 8, 2022 5320
