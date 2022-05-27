Probate No. 7374...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) ss.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Probate No. 7374
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE )
OF )
)
JIMMY LEE BROOKS, )
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF PROBATE OF FOREIGN WILL
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all persons that a petition has been filed in the District Court named above for the Probate of a Foreign Will of JIMMY LEE BROOKS by VALYINDA YARBROUGH, TONYA MCKENZIE and SHANA BROOKS.
Any persons having objections or creditor’s claims to said application should file the same with the District Court, Converse County, Wyoming on or before the 15th day of June, 2022, failing in which your claim or objection may be forever barred.
DATED this 17th day of May, 2022.
BY: /s/ Austin W. Burback
MARK C. HARDEE LAW OFFICE, P.C.
Austin W. Burback, WSB #7-6090
900 Grant St., Douglas, WY 82633
Attorney for Petitioners
Publish: May 25, June 1 & 8, 2022 5317
