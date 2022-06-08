Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of Douglas will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, June 16, 2022, in the City Council Chambers at 101 North 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming at 5:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as possible to consider proposed budget amendments to the 2021-2022 Budget. Information may be obtained in advance by contacting the office of the City Administrator on the proposed amendments. All interested citizens are urged to attend.
__/s/ Chaz Schumacher____, City Clerk
Publish: June 8, 2022 5342
