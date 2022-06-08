Notice of Foreclosure...
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
Default in the payment of principal and interest has occurred under the terms of a promissory note (the “Note”) and a real estate mortgage (the “Mortgage”) dated October 12, 2011, executed and delivered by Charles A. Wilkes and Crystal M. Wilkes (“Mortgagor”) to Converse County Bank, as security for the Note of the same date. The Mortgage was recorded on October 20, 2011, as Reception No. 992185 in Book 1434 at Page 363 in the records of the office of the County Clerk and ex-officio Register of Deeds of Converse County, Wyoming.
The Mortgage was assigned for value as follows:
Assignee: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
Assignment dated: October 12, 2011
Assignment recorded: December 30, 2011
Assignment recording information: Reception No. 994766 in Book 1438 at Page 829
Assignee: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Assignment dated: January 3, 2019
Assignment recorded: January 8, 2019
Assignment recording information: Reception No. 1078189 in Book 1660 at Page 163
All in the records of the County Clerk and ex-officio Register of Deeds of Converse County, Wyoming.
The Mortgage contains a power of sale that, by reason of the default, the Mortgagee declares to have become operative, and no suit or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by the Mortgage, or any part thereof, nor has any such suit or proceeding been instituted and the same discontinued.
Written notice of intent to foreclose the Mortgage by advertisement and sale has been served upon the record owner and the party in possession of the mortgaged premises at least ten (10) days prior to the commencement of this publication, and the amount due upon the Mortgage on the date of this notice of sale is $176,092.58, plus attorneys’ fees, costs expended, and accruing interest and late charges after the date of this notice of sale.
The property being foreclosed upon may be subject to other liens and encumbrances that will not be extinguished at the sale. Any prospective purchaser should research the status of title before submitting a bid.
The current Mortgagee, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, will have the Mortgage foreclosed as provided by law by causing the mortgaged property to be sold at public venue by the Sheriff or Deputy Sheriff of Converse County, Wyoming to the highest bidder for cash on July 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Main Lobby, Converse County Courthouse, 107 North 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming, for application on the above-described amounts secured by the Mortgage. The mortgaged property is described as follows:
Lot 15, Block 5, DILTS SUBDIVISION to the Town of Douglas, Converse County, Wyoming.
Parcel No.: 48986
which has the address of 266 Bar Two Drive, Douglas, WY 82633 (the undersigned disclaims any liability for any error in the address).
Together with all improvements thereon and all fixtures and appurtenances thereto.
Date: June 1, 2022
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
By: Brigham J. Lundberg
Lundberg & Associates, PC
3269 South Main Street, Suite 100
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Tel: (801) 263-3400
L&A No. 22.83226.1/SH
Publish: June 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2022 5340
