Notice of Hearing...

NOTICE OF HEARING

ON CONVERSE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT # 1

BUDGET AMENDMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

                    

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing on the proposed budget amendments for:

Converse County School District # 1 for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, which is now being considered by the Board of Trustees of Converse County School District # 1, will be held in Douglas, Wyoming on the 14th day of June, 2022, at seven o’clock p.m. (7:00), at which time any and all persons interested may appear and be heard respecting such budget amendments.

Converse County School District # 1 had higher than expected costs for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.

The hearing will be held in the Board Room located in the Central Office; 615 Hamilton Ave., Douglas, Wyoming.

                    

                    

    Attest:    /s/_____Mark Horr_____________

                Chairman, Board of Trustees

                    

        /s/______Ryan Igo____________

                Clerk, Board of Trustees

        Adopted                   Final

Fund        Budget      Changes to Expenses      Budget

         7/13/21                   

                    

General Fund

Instruction         $19,976,415    -$601,000    $19,375,415

Instructional Support   $2,309,194    $600,000    $2,909,194

Administration           $7,908,356    $0        $7,908,356

Community Support    $0        $1,000        $1,000

Transfers           $397,627    $0        $397,627

General Fund Total     $30,591,592    0                   $30,591,592

Special Revenue Fund   $2,756,144    $1,443,856    $4,200,000

Depreciation Reserve          150,000    $300,000    $450,000

Food Service                $1,128,000   $200,000    $1,328,000

Student Activity                  $295,663     $54,337           $350,000

Rec Center Agency Fund    $110,637    $39,363    $150,000

EWC BOCES                 $674,300     $125,700    $800,000

Recreation Center          $1,420,700          $179,300    $1,600,000

Publish: June 8, 2022    5338

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.