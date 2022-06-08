Notice of Hearing...
NOTICE OF HEARING
ON CONVERSE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT # 1
BUDGET AMENDMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing on the proposed budget amendments for:
Converse County School District # 1 for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, which is now being considered by the Board of Trustees of Converse County School District # 1, will be held in Douglas, Wyoming on the 14th day of June, 2022, at seven o’clock p.m. (7:00), at which time any and all persons interested may appear and be heard respecting such budget amendments.
Converse County School District # 1 had higher than expected costs for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.
The hearing will be held in the Board Room located in the Central Office; 615 Hamilton Ave., Douglas, Wyoming.
Attest: /s/_____Mark Horr_____________
Chairman, Board of Trustees
/s/______Ryan Igo____________
Clerk, Board of Trustees
Adopted Final
Fund Budget Changes to Expenses Budget
7/13/21
General Fund
Instruction $19,976,415 -$601,000 $19,375,415
Instructional Support $2,309,194 $600,000 $2,909,194
Administration $7,908,356 $0 $7,908,356
Community Support $0 $1,000 $1,000
Transfers $397,627 $0 $397,627
General Fund Total $30,591,592 0 $30,591,592
Special Revenue Fund $2,756,144 $1,443,856 $4,200,000
Depreciation Reserve 150,000 $300,000 $450,000
Food Service $1,128,000 $200,000 $1,328,000
Student Activity $295,663 $54,337 $350,000
Rec Center Agency Fund $110,637 $39,363 $150,000
EWC BOCES $674,300 $125,700 $800,000
Recreation Center $1,420,700 $179,300 $1,600,000
