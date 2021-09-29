Abandoned Mobile Home Auction...
Abandoned Mobile Home Auction. 1978 Champion Mobile Home VIN 0580785433S. Oct 8, 2021 at 11:00 am. 520 N. 2nd Lot #7, Douglas, Wyoming 82633. Salvage only. $100 minimum. Must move within 30 days. 307-689-9401
Publish: September 29 & October 6, 02021 4947
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.