Oil And Gas Commission...
BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION
OF THE STATE OF WYOMING
THIS NOTICE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CONCERNS OVER THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND IN CONSIDERATION OF THE STATE OF WYOMING EXECUTIVE ORDER 2020-02. PLEASE REFER TO THE WOGCC WEBSITE (http://wogcc.wyo.gov) FOR POSSIBLE CHANGES.
The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) will meet at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, and WOGCC Examiners will meet beginning Monday, November 9, 2020, and subsequent days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to consider the following matters at the office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming.
DOCKET NO. / APPLICANT / MATTER / S-T-R / FORMATION / COUNTY
6559-2019 / Elephant Operating / Extension to Flare Gas; Grant 3873-1720-5TXH / 17.20-38-73 / Turner / Converse
7220-2019 / Chesapeake Exploration / 330.3-Acre D&S Unit for the Barton 6-33-67 USA A NB 3H / 19.30.31-34-67 / Niobrara / Converse
923-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Force Pool; Brushy Creek Fed 3773-0112 1TH aka Brushy Creek 3773-12-1-2FH [AMND] / 1.12-37-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
950-2020 / Anschutz Exploration / Force Pool; Roper Fed 3671-15-22-16 TH / 15.22-36-71 / Frontier / Converse
1143-2020 / Anschutz Exploration / Force Pool; Bob Fed 3671-11-23-14 TH / 14.23-36-71 / Turner / Converse
1335-2020 / Peak Powder River Resources / 1280-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate 302-15, 303-15, 752-15 and 754-15 [AMND] / 25.36-38-71 / Parkman, Niobrara, Mowry / Converse
1336-2020 / Peak Powder River Resources / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 2 Parkman, 2 Niobrara, 2 Mowry) [AMND] / 25.36-38-71 / Parkman, Niobrara, Mowry / Converse
1337-2020 / Peak Powder River Resources / 1280-Acre D&S Unit [AMND] / 21.28-38-71 / Niobrara, Mowry / Converse
1338-2020 / Peak Powder River Resources / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 2 Niobrara, 2 Mowry) [AMND] / 21.28-38-71 / Niobrara, Mowry / Converse
1449-2020 / Anschutz Exploration / Force Pool; Nitro Fed 3569-7-6-4 TH / 6.7-35-69 / Turner-Frontier / Converse
1450-2020 / Anschutz Exploration / Force Pool; Shaker Fed 3569-7-6-2 TH / 6.7-35-69 / Turner-Frontier / Converse
1760-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Force Pool; Hardy Fed 3873-2215-1TH / 15.22-38-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
1761-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Force Pool; Hardy Fed 3873-2215-3TH / 15.22-38-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
1762-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Force Pool; NBRR 38N-73W1522-6H / 15.22-38-73 / Niobrara / Converse
1763-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Force Pool; Hardy Fed 3873-1201-1TH / 1.12-38-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
1764-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Force Pool; Hardy Fed 3873-1201-3TH / 1.12-38-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
1765-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Force Pool; Hardy Fed 3873-1324-1TH / 13.24-38-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
1766-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Force Pool; Hardy Fed 3873-1324-3TH / 13.24-38-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
1767-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Force Pool; Hardy Fed 3873-0211-1TH / 2.11-38-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
1768-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Force Pool; Hardy Fed 3873-0211-3TH / 2.11-38-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
1769-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Force Pool; Ogalalla Fed 4075-2116 2SH / 16.21-40-75 / Shannon / Converse
1770-2020 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool; Moore 3-18-1H / 18-35-68 / Teapot / Converse
1771-2020 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool; Moore 3-18-2H / 18-35-68 / Teapot / Converse
1772-2020 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool; Bullsbrook W Fed 3469-9-T1H / 4.9-34-69 / Turner / Converse
1773-2020 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool; Bullsbrook W Fed 3469-9-T2H / 4.9-34-69 / Turner / Converse
1774-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Increased Density (Total 2 Turner-Frontier) / 5.8.17-38-72 / Turner-
Frontier / Converse
1775-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Increased Density (Total 2 Turner-Frontier) / 6.7.18-38-72 / Turner-Frontier / Converse
1776-2020 / Samson Resources Company / 1925.61-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate 1052-16, 229-17, 3531-18 and 3532-18 / 5.8.17-38-72 / Niobrara / Converse
1777-2020 / Samson Resources Company / 2073.65-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate 1184-16, 1185-16, 3561-18 and 3562-18 / 6.7.18-38-72 / Niobrara / Converse
1790-2020 / EOG Resources / 2548.4-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate 221-13, 222-13, 957-13, 7279-19 and 7276-19 / 1.12.13-24-40-72 / Parkman / Converse
1801-2020 / Northwoods Operating / 680-Acre D&S Unit within boundaries of Stampede (Deep) Unit / 11.14.23.26-38-76 / Frontier / Converse
1805-2020 / Chesapeake Exploration / 840-Acre D&S Unit within boundary of Northwest Fetter (Deep) FEU / 23.26.35.36-34-72 / Turner / Converse
1806-2020 / Chesapeake Exploration / Increased Density (Total 2 Turner) / 23.26.35.36-34-72 / Turner / Converse
1807-2020 / Chesapeake Exploration / 930-Acre D&S Unit within boundary of Northwest Fetter (Deep) FEU / 22.27.28.34-34-71 / Turner / Converse
1808-2020 / Chesapeake Exploration / Increased Density (Total 2 Turner) / 22.27.28.34-34-71 / Turner / Converse
1825-2020 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool; EH Fed Universe E 3569-25-T2XH / 24.25-35-69 / Turner / Converse
1826-2020 / Peak Powder River Resources / Vacate 1918-2017 through 1925-2017; Amend Setbacks, INOT (Deep) Unit (WYW-190139X) / 13.14.15.20.21.22.23.24.25.26.27.28.34.35.36-38-71 / Parkman, Niobrara, Turner-Frontier, Mowry / Converse
1828-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Force Pool; Reynolds Fed 19-303872-1XTLH / 19.30-38-72 / Turner-Frontier / Converse
1829-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Force Pool; Reynolds Fed 3872-1930-3TH / 19.30-38-72 / Turner-Frontier / Converse
Any interested party is entitled to appear and be heard by the Commission at the time and date listed above. Protests to applications shall be in writing and filed with the State Oil and Gas Supervisor at least three (3) business days prior to the date of hearing pursuant to Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, Chapter 5, Section 11 and Chapter 5, Section 26.
Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 12 of the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, the written protest must state the grounds of the protest and include information and evidence to demonstrate that: (a) the protestant is a party entitled to notice or relief under Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 30-5-101 through 30-5-410; (b) the protestant seeks a remedy that is within the jurisdiction and authority of the Commission. No action shall be taken on an objection or protest that is not timely filed.
DATED this 21st day of October 2020.
Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission
/s/ Mark Watson, Oil & Gas Supervisor / Commission Secretary
Publish: October 28, 2020 4399
