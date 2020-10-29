Oil And Gas Commission...

BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION

OF THE STATE OF WYOMING

THIS NOTICE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CONCERNS OVER THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND IN CONSIDERATION OF THE STATE OF WYOMING EXECUTIVE ORDER 2020-02.  PLEASE REFER TO THE WOGCC WEBSITE (http://wogcc.wyo.gov) FOR POSSIBLE CHANGES.

The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) will meet at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, and WOGCC Examiners will meet beginning Monday, November 9, 2020, and subsequent days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to consider the following matters at the office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming.

DOCKET NO.  /  APPLICANT  /  MATTER  /  S-T-R  /  FORMATION  /  COUNTY

6559-2019 / Elephant Operating / Extension to Flare Gas; Grant 3873-1720-5TXH / 17.20-38-73 / Turner / Converse

7220-2019 / Chesapeake Exploration / 330.3-Acre D&S Unit for the Barton 6-33-67 USA A NB 3H / 19.30.31-34-67 / Niobrara / Converse

923-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Force Pool; Brushy Creek Fed 3773-0112 1TH aka Brushy Creek 3773-12-1-2FH [AMND] / 1.12-37-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse

950-2020 / Anschutz Exploration / Force Pool; Roper Fed 3671-15-22-16 TH / 15.22-36-71 / Frontier / Converse

1143-2020 / Anschutz Exploration / Force Pool; Bob Fed 3671-11-23-14 TH / 14.23-36-71 / Turner / Converse

1335-2020 / Peak Powder River Resources / 1280-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate 302-15, 303-15, 752-15 and 754-15 [AMND] / 25.36-38-71 / Parkman, Niobrara, Mowry / Converse

1336-2020 / Peak Powder River Resources / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 2 Parkman, 2 Niobrara, 2 Mowry) [AMND] / 25.36-38-71 / Parkman, Niobrara, Mowry / Converse

1337-2020 / Peak Powder River Resources / 1280-Acre D&S Unit [AMND] / 21.28-38-71 / Niobrara, Mowry / Converse

1338-2020 / Peak Powder River Resources / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 2 Niobrara, 2 Mowry) [AMND] / 21.28-38-71 / Niobrara, Mowry / Converse

1449-2020 / Anschutz Exploration / Force Pool; Nitro Fed 3569-7-6-4 TH / 6.7-35-69 / Turner-Frontier / Converse

1450-2020 / Anschutz Exploration / Force Pool; Shaker Fed 3569-7-6-2 TH / 6.7-35-69 / Turner-Frontier / Converse

1760-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Force Pool; Hardy Fed 3873-2215-1TH / 15.22-38-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse

1761-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Force Pool; Hardy Fed 3873-2215-3TH / 15.22-38-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse

1762-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Force Pool; NBRR 38N-73W1522-6H / 15.22-38-73 / Niobrara / Converse

1763-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Force Pool; Hardy Fed 3873-1201-1TH / 1.12-38-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse

1764-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Force Pool; Hardy Fed 3873-1201-3TH / 1.12-38-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse

1765-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Force Pool; Hardy Fed 3873-1324-1TH / 13.24-38-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse

1766-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Force Pool; Hardy Fed 3873-1324-3TH / 13.24-38-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse

1767-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Force Pool; Hardy Fed 3873-0211-1TH / 2.11-38-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse

1768-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Force Pool; Hardy Fed 3873-0211-3TH / 2.11-38-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse

1769-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Force Pool; Ogalalla Fed 4075-2116 2SH / 16.21-40-75 / Shannon / Converse

1770-2020 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool; Moore 3-18-1H / 18-35-68 / Teapot / Converse

1771-2020 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool; Moore 3-18-2H / 18-35-68 / Teapot / Converse

1772-2020 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool; Bullsbrook W Fed 3469-9-T1H / 4.9-34-69 / Turner / Converse

1773-2020 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool; Bullsbrook W Fed 3469-9-T2H / 4.9-34-69 / Turner / Converse

1774-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Increased Density (Total 2 Turner-Frontier) / 5.8.17-38-72 / Turner-

Frontier / Converse

1775-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Increased Density (Total 2 Turner-Frontier) / 6.7.18-38-72 / Turner-Frontier / Converse

1776-2020 / Samson Resources Company / 1925.61-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate 1052-16, 229-17, 3531-18 and 3532-18 / 5.8.17-38-72 / Niobrara / Converse

1777-2020 / Samson Resources Company / 2073.65-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate 1184-16, 1185-16, 3561-18 and 3562-18 / 6.7.18-38-72 / Niobrara / Converse

1790-2020 / EOG Resources / 2548.4-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate 221-13, 222-13, 957-13, 7279-19 and 7276-19 / 1.12.13-24-40-72 / Parkman / Converse

1801-2020 / Northwoods Operating / 680-Acre D&S Unit within boundaries of Stampede (Deep) Unit / 11.14.23.26-38-76 / Frontier / Converse

1805-2020 / Chesapeake Exploration / 840-Acre D&S Unit within boundary of Northwest Fetter (Deep) FEU / 23.26.35.36-34-72 / Turner / Converse

1806-2020 / Chesapeake Exploration / Increased Density (Total 2 Turner) / 23.26.35.36-34-72 / Turner / Converse

1807-2020 / Chesapeake Exploration / 930-Acre D&S Unit within boundary of Northwest Fetter (Deep) FEU / 22.27.28.34-34-71 / Turner / Converse

1808-2020 / Chesapeake Exploration / Increased Density (Total 2 Turner) / 22.27.28.34-34-71 / Turner / Converse

1825-2020 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool; EH Fed Universe E 3569-25-T2XH / 24.25-35-69 / Turner / Converse

1826-2020 / Peak Powder River Resources / Vacate 1918-2017 through 1925-2017; Amend Setbacks, INOT (Deep) Unit (WYW-190139X) / 13.14.15.20.21.22.23.24.25.26.27.28.34.35.36-38-71 / Parkman, Niobrara, Turner-Frontier, Mowry / Converse

1828-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Force Pool; Reynolds Fed 19-303872-1XTLH / 19.30-38-72 / Turner-Frontier / Converse

1829-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Force Pool; Reynolds Fed 3872-1930-3TH / 19.30-38-72 / Turner-Frontier / Converse

Any interested party is entitled to appear and be heard by the Commission at the time and date listed above.  Protests to applications shall be in writing and filed with the State Oil and Gas Supervisor at least three (3) business days prior to the date of hearing pursuant to Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, Chapter 5, Section 11 and Chapter 5, Section 26.

Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 12 of the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, the written protest must state the grounds of the protest and include information and evidence to demonstrate that: (a) the protestant is a party entitled to notice or relief under Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 30-5-101 through 30-5-410; (b) the protestant seeks a remedy that is within the jurisdiction and authority of the Commission. No action shall be taken on an objection or protest that is not timely filed.

DATED this 21st day of October 2020.

Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission

/s/ Mark Watson, Oil & Gas Supervisor / Commission Secretary

Publish: October 28, 2020    4399

