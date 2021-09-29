Oil & Gas Commission...
BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION
OF THE STATE OF WYOMING
The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) will meet at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, and WOGCC Examiners will meet beginning Monday, October 11, 2021, and subsequent days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to consider the following matters at the office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming.
DOCKET NO. / APPLICANT / MATTER / S-T-R / FORMATION / COUNTY
1142-2020 / Anschutz Exploration / Force Pool; Midge Fed 4171-36-23-1E NH / 23.26-41-71 / Niobrara / Converse
1953-2020 / EOG Resources / 2625.78-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Modify, or Amend 601-15, 602-15, 658-16, 7269-19, 7272-19, 7273-19 and 7280-19 [AMND] / 6.7.18.19.30.31-40-71 / Parkman / Converse
1954-2020 / EOG Resources / Increased Density (Total 4 Parkman) [AMND] / 6.7.18.19.30-40-71 / Parkman / Converse
1955-2020 / EOG Resources / 2562.32-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Modify, or Amend 7270-19, 7271-19, 7274-19 and 7275-19 / 17.20.29.32-40-71 / Parkman / Converse
1956-2020 / EOG Resources / Increased Density (Total 4 Parkman) / 17.20.29.32-40-71 / Parkman / Converse
495-2021 / Transworld Systems Petroleum / Force Pool; BU 11-33-35-67-1H / 21.28-35-67 / Teapot / Converse
496-2021 / Transworld Systems Petroleum / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 21.28-35-67 / Teapot / Converse
497-2021 / Transworld Systems Petroleum / Increased Density (Total 4 Teapot) [AMND] / 21.28-35-67 / Teapot / Converse
575-2021 / Continental Resources / Force Pool; Duck Creek Fed 3773-2932 1NH (aka NBRR 37N-73W-2932-8H) / 29.32-37-73 / Niobrara / Converse
583-2021 / Transworld Systems Petroleum / Flare Gas; BU 22-30-35-67-1H [AMND] / 18.30-35-67 / NA / Converse
584-2021 / Transworld Systems Petroleum / Flare Gas; BU 22-30-35-67-4H [AMND] / 18.30-35-67 / NA / Converse
629-2021 / Impact Exploration & Production / Force Pool; Pisces 319 14-23H / 14.23-37-74 / Niobrara / Converse
630-2021 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool; Trinity Fed 3468-21-N8H / 21.28.33-34-68; 4-33-68 / Niobrara / Converse
631-2021 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool; Trinity Fed 3368-4-N6XH / 21.28.33-34-68; 4-33-68 / Niobrara / Converse
632-2021 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool; Trinity Fed 3468-21-T4H / 21.28.33-34-68; 4-33-68 / Turner / Converse
633-2021 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool; Trinity Fed 3368-4-T4XH / 21.28.33-34-68; 4-33-68 / Turner / Converse
634-2021 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Amend Setbacks in 285-16 and 493-16 for Frontier-Turner, and in 350-17, 351-17 and 1520-17 for Niobrara / 22.27-35-70 / Frontier-Turner, Niobrara / Converse
635-2021 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Amend Setbacks in 151-16 and 152-16 / 34-35-70; 3-34-70 / Frontier-Turner, Niobrara / Converse
636-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corp / Amend Setbacks in 1724-17 and 1725-17 / 27.34-36-71 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
639-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corp / 2814.44-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate 684-15, 685-15, 1613-15, 1277-18, 79-21 and 80-21 / 29.30.31.32-36-71; 25.36-36-72 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
640-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corp / Increased Density (Total 12 Niobrara, 6 Turner) / 29.30.31.32-36-71; 25.36-36-72 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
641-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corp / 640-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate 684-15, 685-15, 1613-15 and 1277-18 / 29.32-36-71 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
642-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corp / Increased Density (Total 4 Niobrara, 2 Turner) / 29.32-36-71 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
643-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corp / Force Pool; Trigger Fed 3671-32-29-X1E NH / 29.32-36-71 / Niobrara / Converse
644-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corp / Force Pool; Trigger Fed 3671-32-29-X2W NH / 29.32-36-71 / Niobrara / Converse
645-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corp / Force Pool; Trigger Fed 3671-32-29-X2 TH / 29.32-36-71 / Turner / Converse
656-2021 / Continental Resources / Force Pool; Newman Fed 3773-2413 1FH fka Brushy Creek 3773-12-13-24-2FH / 13.24-37-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
657-2021 / Continental Resources / Force Pool; Newman Fed 3773-2413 3FH fka Brushy Creek 3773-12-13-24-2F2H / 13.24-37-73 / Turner / Converse
658-2021 / Continental Resources / Force Pool; Willow Creek 3773 25 36 1NH fka Duck Creek 3773-25-36-1NH / 25.36-37-73 / Niobrara / Converse
659-2021 / Continental Resources / Force Pool; Willow Creek 3773 25 36 1FH fka Duck Creek 3773-25-36-1FH / 25.36-37-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
660-2021 / Continental Resources / Amend Unit Boundary Setbacks in 111-14, 828-14, 1065-14, 2043-17 and 2229-18 / 3.10-40-75 / Shannon / Converse
661-2021 / Continental Resources / Amend Unit Boundary Setbacks in 2229-17, 2385-17 and 1914-19 / 13.24-37-73 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
662-2021 / Continental Resources / Amend Unit Boundary Setbacks in 2309-17, 2310-17, 1343-19 and 1584-19 / 25.36-37-73 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
663-2021 / Continental Resources / Amend Unit Boundary Setbacks in 769-18 and 770-18 / 19.30-38-72 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner / Converse
664-2021 / Continental Resources / Amend Unit Boundary Setbacks in 744-12, 2840-18, 2841-18 and 3152-18 / 2.11-38-73 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
665-2021 / Continental Resources / Amend Unit Boundary Setbacks in 2388-17, 2389-17, 1282-19 and 1928-19 / 26.35-38-73 / Niobrara, Frontier-Turner / Converse
666-2021 / Continental Resources / Amend Unit Boundary Setbacks in 2309-17, 2310-17 and 1404-19 / 14.23-37-73 / Niobrara / Converse
Any interested party is entitled to appear and be heard by the Commission at the time and date listed above. Protests to applications shall be in writing and filed with the State Oil and Gas Supervisor at least three (3) business days prior to the date of hearing pursuant to Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, Chapter 5, Section 11 and Chapter 5, Section 26.
Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 12 of the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, the written protest must state the grounds of the protest and include information and evidence to demonstrate that: (a) the protestant is a party entitled to notice or relief under Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 30-5-101 through 30-5-410; (b) the protestant seeks a remedy that is within the jurisdiction and authority of the Commission. No action shall be taken on an objection or protest that is not timely filed.
DATED this 22nd day of September 2021.
Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission
/s/ Tom Kropatsch, Interim Oil & Gas Supervisor / Interim Commission Secretary
Publish: September 29. 2021 4941
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.