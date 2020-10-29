CCSD#1-Call For Bids...
CONVERSE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT #1
CALL FOR BIDS
Converse County School District #1 is calling for bids from qualified vendors who are capable of providing the upgrade wireless and wired networking equipment at CCSD#1 Upper Elementary School. Bid specifications can be obtained from Converse County School District #1 Technology Office, 615 Hamilton Street, Douglas, Wyoming 82633. The proposals are due by 12:00 p.m. on November 3, 2020. The bids will be opened on November 3, 2020, at 2:00 PM at the Central Administration Office at 615 Hamilton Street, Douglas, Wyoming. Please direct all questions (via email only) to awitbrod@ccsd1.org.
Sealed bids are to be mailed or delivered to Converse County School District #1 Administration Office, Technology Department, 615 Hamilton Street, Douglas, WY 82633-2615. All sealed bids must have “Upper Elementary School Network Upgrade Bid” printed on the outside of the envelope. Electronic mail bids may be submitted to Tony Witbrod at awitbrod@ccsd1.org. Acceptable digital formats include Word or PDF. Converse County School District #1 reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to determine who the best and most responsible bidder is and to waive any informality in the bidding. Please be advised, in the event there are less than two (2) bids as of the closing date, the bid closing date may be amended or all bids rejected, in the district’s discretion.
Jay Butler, ClerkConverse
County School District #1
Publish: October 28, 2020 4407
