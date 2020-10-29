Civil Action No. 7027...
STATE OF WYOMING
COUNTY OF CONVERSE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Civil Action No. 7027
IN THE MATTER OF THE LAPRELE IRRIGATION DISTRICT
NOTICE OF HEARING
PETITION TO INCLUDE ADDITIONAL LANDS WITHIN THE BOUNDARIES OF THE LAPRELE IRRIGATION DISTRICT
TAKE NOTICE that on the 1st day of December, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., the Petition to Include Additional Lands within the Boundaries of the LaPrele Irrigation District (the “Petition”) will be considered by the District Court. By and through this Petition, the duly elected, qualified, and acting Commissioners of the LaPrele Irrigation District, pursuant to Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 41-7-305 through 41-7-313, respectfully request the Court to include the following real property situate in Converse County within the District’s boundaries:
Township 33 North, Range 72 West
Section 28: N½SE¼
These additional lands are owned by Tomi Strock-Riordan of 125 Cherokee Trail, Douglas, Wyoming 82633.
All persons interested in this Petition may appear and object to the confirmation thereof. All objections shall be in writing, shall clearly specify the grounds of objection, and shall be filed with the Clerk of the District Court on or before Friday, November 20, 2020, with copies sent to LaPrele Irrigation District at P.O. Box 115, Douglas, Wyoming 82633, or they will not be considered by the Court.
The Petition may be examined in the District Court Clerk’s Office in the above referenced file.
Publish: October 28, November 4 & 11, 2020 4398
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.