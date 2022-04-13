Civil Action Case No. 18570...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) ss.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) 8th JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ) Civil Action Case No. 18570
CHANGE OF NAME )
Tucker Stanley Trout )
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
You are hereby notified that a Petition For Change of NAME, Civil Action No. 18570, has been filed on behalf of Tucker Stanley Trout in the Wyoming District Court for the 8th Judicial District, whose address is 107 N 5th St #228, Douglas, WY 82633, the object and prayer of which is to change the name of the above-named person from Tucker Stanley Trout to Rachel Marie Gweene.
Any objection must be file with the District Court within 30 days following the last date of publication of this notice, or an Order Granting Name Change may be granted without futher notice.
DATED this 6th day of April, 2022.
BY CLERK OF COURT
/s/ Shawna Walsh
Clerk of Distirct Court/Deputy
Publish: April 13, 20, 27 & May 5, 2022 5253
