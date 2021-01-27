Oil & Gas Commission...
BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION
OF THE STATE OF WYOMING
THIS NOTICE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CONCERNS OVER THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND IN CONSIDERATION OF THE STATE OF WYOMING EXECUTIVE ORDER 2020-02. PLEASE REFER TO THE WOGCC WEBSITE (http://wogcc.wyo.gov) FOR POSSIBLE CHANGES.
The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) will meet at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, and WOGCC Examiners will meet beginning Monday, February 8, 2021, and subsequent days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to consider the following matters at the office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming.
DOCKET NO. / APPLICANT / MATTER / S-T-R / FORMATION / COUNTY
1142-2020 / Anschutz Exploration / Force Pool; Midge Fed 4171-36-23-1E NH / 23.26-41-71 / Niobrara / Converse
41-2021 / Devon Energy Production Co / Force Pool; T-55 FED 34-033872-3XTH / 3-38-72; 34-39-72 / Turner / Converse
42-2021 / Devon Energy Production Co / Force Pool; T-55 FED 34-033872-1XTH / 3-38-72; 34-39-72 / Turner / Converse
50-2021 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool; EH FED Universe E 3569-25-T1XH / 24.25-35-69 / Turner / Converse
62-2021 / Devon Energy Production Co / 630-Acre D&S Unit within boundaries of Crow (Deep) Unit / 9.16.21.28-37-69 / Niobrara / Converse
63-2021 / Devon Energy Production Co / 590-Acre D&S Unit within boundaries of Crow (Deep) Unit / 4.9.16-37-69 / Teapot / Converse
75-2021 / EOG Resources / 1941.17-Acre D&S Unit; Amend, Modify or Vacate 274-11, 2924-18 and 2925-18 / 14.23.26-41-72 / Turner, Parkman / Campbell, Converse
76-2021 / EOG Resources / Increased Density (Total 2 Turner, 4 Parkman) / 14.23.26-41-72 / Turner, Parkman / Campbell, Converse
77-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corp / 961.47-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate 5141-19, 5142-19, 5143-19 and 5144-19 / 1-35-72; 36-36-
72 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
78-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corp / Increased Density (Total 8 Niobrara, 4 Turner) / 1-35-72; 36-36-72 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
79-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corp / 960-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate 5141-19 and 5142-19 / 25.36-36-72 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
80-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corp / Increased Density (Total 8 Niobrara, 4 Turner) / 25.36-36-72 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
Any interested party is entitled to appear and be heard by the Commission at the time and date listed above. Protests to applications shall be in writing and filed with the State Oil and Gas Supervisor at least three (3) business days prior to the date of hearing pursuant to Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, Chapter 5, Section 11 and Chapter 5, Section 26.
Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 12 of the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, the written protest must state the grounds of the protest and include information and evidence to demonstrate that: (a) the protestant is a party entitled to notice or relief under Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 30-5-101 through 30-5-410; (b) the protestant seeks a remedy that is within the jurisdiction and authority of the Commission. No action shall be taken on an objection or protest that is not timely filed.
DATED this 20th day of January 2021.
Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission
/s/ Mark Watson, Oil & Gas Supervisor / Commission Secretary
Publish: January 27, 2021 4527
