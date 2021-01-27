Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Procedural Rules and Special Regulations, notice is hereby given of the Application of Rocky Mountain Power (RMP or the Company) for approval of the disposition of major utility facilities pursuant to a Purchase and Transfer Agreement with the Klamath River Renewal Corporation (Renewal Corporation), as more fully described below.
RMP is a public utility, as defined in W.S. §37-1-101(a)(vi)(C), providing retail electric public utility service under certificates of public convenience and necessity (CPCN) issued by the Commission. RMP is subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction pursuant to W.S. §37-2-112. RMP provides electric retail service to customers in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming; and under the name Pacific Power in Oregon, Washington and California.
On January 14, 2021, RMP filed an Application with supporting testimony and exhibits requesting approval of the Property Transfer Agreement (Transfer Agreement) between the Company and the Klamath River Renewal Corporation (Renewal Corporation), as well as a determination that the property disposition is in the public interest. The Transfer Agreement provides for transfer from RMP to the Renewal Corporation of four hydroelectric dams; J.C. Boyle, Copco No. 1, Copco No. 2, and Iron Gate (collectively the Lower Klamath Project), as well as approximately 8,000 acres of real and personal property associated with the dams. RMP requests approval of its Application, on or before July 15, 2021.
RMP states the transfer of the Lower Klamath Project to the Renewal Corporation is in the public interest because it is lower in cost and lower in risk than relicensing the dams. According to RMP, the transfer will not adversely impact the Company’s ability to provide service to Wyoming customers. The Company’s quantitative and qualitative analysis demonstrates that the transfer of the Lower Klamath Project, under the terms of the Klamath Hydroelectric Settlement Agreement (KHSA) is lower in cost based on the Company’s assessment of the likely mitigation requirements that would have been imposed had the Company pursued relicensing. The Company states the KHSA provides a framework to decommission and remove the four mainstem hydroelectric developments comprising the Lower Klamath Project and sets forth requirements related to their operation until removal. The KHSA also provides critical protections designed to shield customers from the potential for escalating costs and liabilities associated with dam removal.
The KHSA provides $450 million in public funds to cover the costs of dam removal. The Company collected $200 million from Oregon and California customers through dam removal surcharges, and California bond funding will supply the remaining $250 million. Consistent with the terms of the KHSA, the Company has not requested dam removal costs from Wyoming customers.
The transfer Agreement governs the conveyance of the Lower Klamath Project to the Renewal Corporation so that dam removal may begin. The Transfer Agreement provides for PacifiCorp’s reservation of easements for all transmission, distribution, service, substation, and communications assets required to preserve the safe and reliable function of the utility system after the land upon which the assets are located is transferred to the Renewal Corporation.
This is not a complete description of the Application. Interested persons may inspect the Application at RMP’s business office throughout Wyoming and at the Commission’s offices in Cheyenne, Wyoming, during regular business hours. The Application may also be viewed online at: http://psc.wyo.gov/.
Anyone wishing to file a statement, intervention petition, protest or request for a public hearing in this matter must do so in writing filed with the Commission on or before February 19, 2021. Any intervention request filed with the Commission shall set forth the grounds of the proposed intervention or request for hearing as well as the position and the interest of the petitioner in this proceeding. Please be sure to mention Docket No. 20000-594-EA-21 (Record No. 15692) in all correspondence with the Commission.
If you wish to intervene in this matter or request a public hearing which you will attend and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, call the Commission at (307) 777-7427 or write to the Commission, 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002. Communications-impaired persons may contact the Commission through Wyoming Relay at 711.
Dated: January 21, 2021.
Publish: January 27 & February 3, 2021 4535
