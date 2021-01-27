Notice of Application...
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Heather A. Jacobson, Jacobson Law Office, LLC, on behalf of the above Estate, has filed an Application for Decree of Distribution in the Eighth Judicial District Court, Converse County, Wyoming, Probate Number 7195. Duanna Lou Tierney departed this life on or about the 8th day of July, 2012, and at the time of her death she owned as her sole and separate property, an interest in the following described mineral property located in Converse County, Wyoming, to-wit:
W 60401 and W 60401-A as located in the following legal description:
Township 35 North, Range 71 West of the 6th P.M.
Section 6: Lots 6, 7 E1/2SW1/4
Section 7: Lots 1, 2, 3
Section 12: N1/2, SW1/4, N1/2SE1/4
Section 13: S1/2N1/2, SW1/4
Section 18: Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, W1/2NE1/4, E1/2W1/2
Section 19: Lots 3, 4
Section 25: NW1/4
All interested persons in said estate and proceedings, including creditors, heirs, and devisees, are hereby given notice of said Application. If no objections are made to said Application prior to the expiration of 30 days from the date of the first publication, an Order will be entered accordingly.
Dated this 18th day of January, 2021.
Heather A. Jacobson, WSB #6-3648
Attorney for the Estate of Duanna Lou Tierney
Publish: January 27 & February 3, 2021 4538
